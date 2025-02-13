The Godzilla Minus One Sequel Has One Big Advantage Over The First Movie

Details have been slim, but Toho confirmed in November 2024 that Takashi Yamazaki is indeed working on a follow-up to his unexpected Oscar-winning smash hit "Godzilla Minus One." The film was one of the biggest surprises of recent memory, both critically and commercially, almost instantly cementing itself as one of the best "Godzilla" movies ever. While we still don't have much to go on by way of specifics, we now have an encouraging update on the status of the sequel.

Per Variety, Yamazaki was on hand at the Visual Effects Society Awards recently, where he was honored with the Visionary Award. During the event, the filmmaker confirmed he's actively working on the script and storyboards for his next "Godzilla" movie, which means the film is firmly in pre-production. What's more, Yamazaki also revealed he will have "more" budget this time around. While an exact figure wasn't provided, that is almost certainly good news for both him and fans of the "Godzilla" franchise at large.

Rather remarkably, Yamazaki managed to make "Minus One" for less than $15 million. Granted, the movie was produced in Japan and, because of a lack of labor unions like the ones that exist in Hollywood, costs over there don't balloon. That said, the film was a huge smash, taking in just a smidge under $114 million worldwide at the box office to go with near-universal acclaim. It also became the first and only "Godzilla" movie in history to win an Oscar, taking home the prize for Best Visual Effects.

All of this to say, Yamazaki has earned a bigger budget. As for the story he's cooking up? That remains a mystery. "Godzilla Minus One" itself took place in Japan in the immediate aftermath of World War II, at which point the country, still ravaged by the war, is then forced to face the terror of Godzilla. With the devastated people of Japan already struggling to survive (and their government doing far too little to help), they must find a way to rally together and battle the destructive beast on their own.