Godzilla Minus One's Strangest Reveal Raises All Kinds Of Unanswered Questions

"Godzilla Minus One" is part of a new golden age of Godzilla, a movie that defied all expectations and made history at both the box office and also the Oscars. It's easy to see why. This is a film with fantastic visual effects that rival any Hollywood blockbuster, stunning Godzilla action, and a version of the king of the monsters that makes him terrifying again — a force of nature, a monstrous allegory for nuclear armageddon.

The film also does something rare for a "Godzilla movie" and actually gives us compelling human characters that are as easy to root for and care about as the titular giant monster. This is particularly important because for once, the most impactful moments in the film revolve not around Godzilla, but the humans. Take Godzilla's attack on Ginza, the first time we see his devastating atomic blast. What is normally a moment of awe turns into absolute horror as we witness it from the perspective of Noriko, who then sacrifices herself to save our protagonist Koichi by pushing him into an alley.

Except that's not the whole story. In the very final scene in the film, it's revealed that Noriko is very much alive, and in the hospital, the camera holds on her for a moment as a black mark, a vein-like growth, moves up her neck. This is arguably the strangest part of the entire film, and it immediately sparked discussion and theories about the mark actually being a piece of Godzilla that got stuck on Noriko, providing an explanation for why she survived the atomic blast. But does the theory hold up? What could it mean for a potential sequel? Let's explore.