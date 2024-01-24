Is A Godzilla Minus One Sequel Happening?

The taxonomy of Godzilla movies has been carefully considered and deliberately arranged for many years, cordoning off various "eras" of Godzilla movies — eras named after Japanese emperors — into their own, neatly distinguishable chronologies. 1954's "Gojira" through 1975's "Terror of Mechagodzilla" constitute the Showa era, encompassing 15 films. The series was rebooted in 1984 with "Return of Godzilla," and the second era, the Heisei era, ran through "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah" in 1995. Roland Emmerich's 1998 English-language "Godzilla" is an oddity in that it exists outside of an era or a continuity. 1999 through 2004 — that is: "Godzilla 2000" through "Godzilla: Final Wars" — constitutes the Millennium era, although the continuity of one of the films in that era is questionable.

2016's "Shin Godzilla," like Emmerich's film, also exists in its own continuity. A trilogy of animated Godzilla films, also in its own universe, was released in 2017 and 2018. And, of course, the American Monsterverse series has been humming along since 2014.

Which brings us to 2023's "Godzilla Minus One," another reboot in the series. "Minus One" tracked the monster action back into the mid-1940s, beginning when World War II was still raging. While the Godzilla in "Minus One" was mutated through radiation, the monster already existed in the world before the Bomb.

Now that "Minus One" has become a worldwide hit — and was even nominated for an Academy Award — the question now arises: does Takashi Yamazaki's new film signal the beginning of a new era? Will there be sequels in the Godzilla tradition, or is this another one-and-done-zilla? According to an interview with Movie Walker, a Japanese outlet, Yamazaki has no plans for a sequel yet, but he is certainly interested in another Godzilla flick.