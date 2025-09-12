How To Watch The Dinosaur Movie Primitive War At Home

In the realm of dinosaur movies, there is Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" and just about everything else gunning for a distant second place. Indeed, the "Jurassic" franchise has essentially maintained a monopoly on dinosaurs in the blockbuster realm for decades at this point. But for those who want prehistoric beasts in a wildly different setting, "Primitive War" is here to answer the call. And after its limited theatrical run, you will soon be able to watch this utterly ridiculous dino-filled wartime bit of cinematic absurdity from the comfort of your home.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has announced that director Luke Sparke's "Primitive War" is set to arrive on VOD platforms beginning Friday, October 3. Viewers will be able to rent or purchase the film from digital retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango, or Google Play, among others.

The film previously received a nationwide release in theaters on August 21 and has since been rolling out in other countries around the world. "Primitive War" is based on a book series by Ethan Pettus, which focuses on dinosaurs being let loose on the world during the Vietnam War. Its cast includes Ryan Kwanten ("True Blood"), Tricia Helfer ("Battlestar Galactica," "Lucifer"), Nick Wechsler ("The Boys"), and Jeremy Piven ("Entourage"). The movie's official synopsis reads as follows: