How To Watch The Dinosaur Movie Primitive War At Home
In the realm of dinosaur movies, there is Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" and just about everything else gunning for a distant second place. Indeed, the "Jurassic" franchise has essentially maintained a monopoly on dinosaurs in the blockbuster realm for decades at this point. But for those who want prehistoric beasts in a wildly different setting, "Primitive War" is here to answer the call. And after its limited theatrical run, you will soon be able to watch this utterly ridiculous dino-filled wartime bit of cinematic absurdity from the comfort of your home.
Samuel Goldwyn Films has announced that director Luke Sparke's "Primitive War" is set to arrive on VOD platforms beginning Friday, October 3. Viewers will be able to rent or purchase the film from digital retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango, or Google Play, among others.
The film previously received a nationwide release in theaters on August 21 and has since been rolling out in other countries around the world. "Primitive War" is based on a book series by Ethan Pettus, which focuses on dinosaurs being let loose on the world during the Vietnam War. Its cast includes Ryan Kwanten ("True Blood"), Tricia Helfer ("Battlestar Galactica," "Lucifer"), Nick Wechsler ("The Boys"), and Jeremy Piven ("Entourage"). The movie's official synopsis reads as follows:
"Primitive War" takes place during the Vietnam War in 1968. A search and rescue team known as "Vulture Squad" is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. As they hunt through the primordial depths of the valley, they discover ancient horrors that not only threaten to unravel their minds but also to end their lives. Dinosaurs have somehow been unleashed, and when the casualties mount, the members of "Vulture Squad" must abandon their human nature and give in to their savage instincts to survive...
Primitive War is the little dinosaur movie that could
"'Primitive War' grossed over a million dollars in its limited U.S. release with a 90% audience Popcornmeter and positive reactions across social media platforms. We're very excited to bring this film to greater success after its ongoing theatrical run," said SGF president Peter Goldwyn. Parke also had this to say about it:
"I can't wait for the film to be unleashed across North America digitally, so everyone has a chance to finally see it after the tiny theatrical release. The response has been amazing so far, and I hope this release finds even more fans to support this crazy-bonkers-film, but one it seems people are craving right now."
I previously declared "Primitive War" the greatest non-"Jurassic" dinosaur movie ever made, and it's not something I said lightly. Truly, this film is the antidote to just about everything else the dinosaur movie genre has had to offer of late. It feels way bigger than its small scale would suggest, it swings for the fences, and, even for a movie without a blockbuster budget, it doesn't skimp on the dinosaurs. It's truly a ride.
For the moment, it's not clear if/when "Primitive War" will be getting a physical release on DVD or Blu-ray, but stay tuned as we'll be sure to update this post as that information is made available. The movie's producers include Carmel Imrie and Carly Sparke, with Geoff Imrie and Sparke onboard as executive producers and Alex Becconsall having served as a co-producer.
You can wishlist "Primitive War" on Amazon Prime Video right now.