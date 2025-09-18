Primitive War's Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Beats Six Jurassic Park Movies

There's a lot to consider looking at these numbers. For one, the "Jurassic" movies have a lot more user ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. "Jurassic World Rebirth," the most recent entry in the franchise, has over 10,000 verified audience ratings, whereas "Primitive War" has more than 250. That's obviously a gigantic difference in sample size. Still, those numbers will surely go up after "Primitive War" arrives on digital on October 3 and people get the chance to watch it at home.

With "Jurassic," we're also talking about a $6 billion franchise when it comes to the box office. After the commercial success "Rebirth" enjoyed over the summer, that number is now much closer to $7 billion. So, no matter what those ratings say in terms of audience satisfaction, people keep showing up for these movies over and over again. To whatever degree a percentage of viewers are dissatisfied with the "Jurassic World" films, it isn't impacting the bottom line all that much.

At the same time, it's clear that audiences who have seen what Sparke has to offer the genre are responding to it. I personally called "Primitive War" the greatest non-"Jurassic" dinosaur movie ever, just to put my cards on the table. It's offering something totally different from what we're accustomed to in this department, and that seems to be resonating with viewers. It's outlandish, it's epic in scale, it's overflowing with dinosaurs, and it was somehow all done without the backing of a major studio. Indeed, "Primitive War" is a lower budget affair, but it doesn't skimp on the action or the dinosaurs.

The point being, audiences clearly love dinosaurs. But dinosaurs aren't a piece of intellectual property a studio can own, and the "Jurassic" franchise certainly doesn't have a monopoly on the idea. Anyone can enter this arena. What the response to "Primitive War" tells us is that perhaps others should, especially since advancements in visual effects technology now allow for these movies to be made without $200 million budgets.

You can wishlist "Primitive War" on Amazon Prime Video.