A New Star Wars Game Is On The Way From Skydance And Lucasfilm Games
Another day, another new "Star Wars" video game on the way. Lucasfilm Games has announced a new partnership with Skydance New Media today that will bring a brand new game set within a galaxy far, far away. Amy Henning ("Jak and Daxter," "Uncharted") is heading up the division for Skydance and will, as a result, be at the top of the creative pyramid for this mysterious new game.
According to a press release, the game will be "a narrative-driven, action-adventure game featuring an original story in the 'Star Wars' galaxy." Beyond that, all we can do is hopelessly speculate and put together a wishlist because details are extremely scarce. We know that Lucasfilm Games already announced three new games earlier this year, including a "Jedi Fallen Order" sequel, so this is yet another addition to the growing pile of projects on the way in that department. Hennig, president of Skydance New Media, had this to say:
"I've often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly. I'm elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love."
Douglas Reilly, vice president of Lucasfilm Games, had this to add:
"We couldn't be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure. Their vision for making narrative driven and engaging interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We're working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we're looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right."
The oncoming tidal wave of Star Wars games
What's interesting is that for the first several years after Disney purchased Lucasfilm, video games within the "Star Wars" franchise did not seem like a top priority. We had the "Battlefront" games, but that was about it. Then when "Jedi Fallen Order" came out, their thinking seemed to change. Now, we've got an absolute avalanche of games on the way, many of which we know right next to nothing about.
As mentioned earlier, we have three games on the way from Electonic Arts and Respawn Entertainment, including the "Jedi Fallen Order" sequel. The other two are total mysteries. Not only that, but there is an open-world "Star Wars" game coming our way from Ubisoft that is also quite mysterious in its details. Not to mention the free-to-play "Star Wars: Hunters" that is arriving sometime this year, and the impressive-looking "Star Wars: Eclipse" that has been met with controversy and seemingly won't be here for years. Plus there's that "Knights of the Old Republic" remake in the pipeline. It's a lot.
For the moment, any sort of speculation would be reckless and unhelpful. What we know for sure is that Disney and Lucasfilm are now taking the video games department seriously, and that can really only be a good thing for "Star Wars" fans. As for Skydance New Media, they also have a big Marvel game in the works, so they are getting in bed with Disney's biggest franchises in a big way. All of this, in the vague sense, seems encouraging. We'll keep you posted as further details come our way.