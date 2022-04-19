A New Star Wars Game Is On The Way From Skydance And Lucasfilm Games

What's interesting is that for the first several years after Disney purchased Lucasfilm, video games within the "Star Wars" franchise did not seem like a top priority. We had the "Battlefront" games, but that was about it. Then when "Jedi Fallen Order" came out, their thinking seemed to change. Now, we've got an absolute avalanche of games on the way, many of which we know right next to nothing about.

As mentioned earlier, we have three games on the way from Electonic Arts and Respawn Entertainment, including the "Jedi Fallen Order" sequel. The other two are total mysteries. Not only that, but there is an open-world "Star Wars" game coming our way from Ubisoft that is also quite mysterious in its details. Not to mention the free-to-play "Star Wars: Hunters" that is arriving sometime this year, and the impressive-looking "Star Wars: Eclipse" that has been met with controversy and seemingly won't be here for years. Plus there's that "Knights of the Old Republic" remake in the pipeline. It's a lot.

For the moment, any sort of speculation would be reckless and unhelpful. What we know for sure is that Disney and Lucasfilm are now taking the video games department seriously, and that can really only be a good thing for "Star Wars" fans. As for Skydance New Media, they also have a big Marvel game in the works, so they are getting in bed with Disney's biggest franchises in a big way. All of this, in the vague sense, seems encouraging. We'll keep you posted as further details come our way.