Star Wars Outlaws Provides A Template For Lucasfilm Film & TV – But Will They Use It?

Again, I haven't even come remotely close to finishing the game, so things could change on this front, but a few hours in, the primary dynamic seems to be that you pull various heists and jobs, and your actions have ripple effects across various crime syndicates across the galaxy. If Kay steals something from someone, perhaps the Hutt syndicate (led by Jabba, who still has Han Solo frozen in carbonite at this point on the timeline) is not thrilled about that because that victim was one of their allies. Or if you cross the wrong person, you could find yourself running afoul of Crimson Dawn, the crime syndicate overseen by Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra character from "Solo: A Star Wars Story," so now it's dangerous for Kay to operate in territory that Crimson Dawn controls. The game allows you to choose which syndicates you screw over and which you align yourself with, and it becomes a tightrope walk as you navigate multiple planets and criminal groups to try to stay alive while making enough credits to buy yourself a new life. It's a cool approach, and while the dialogue isn't nearly as crackling as it is in "Andor" (and honestly, few things are as good as Tony Gilroy firing on all cylinders), Outlaws shares a protagonist who is not a Jedi, doesn't wield a lightsaber, and lives under the oppressive regime of the Galactic Empire.

On the TV front, Lucasfilm has proven stubbornly incapable of creating a truly new "Star Wars" story that has zero narrative ties to anything that's come before. Disney, the company's corporate overlord, clearly thinks the iconography of some of this franchise's most recognizable characters is too valuable to push to the side, so practically every project has featured familiar characters being shoved into the narrative. You can almost feel Disney sweatily, desperately lunging into these shows to drop this iconography in, looking at you expectantly with wide eyes and psychotically nodding while saying, "This is what you wanted, right?" It's a condescending strategy, one that assumes the worst of audiences; by constantly shoehorning in elements like the Witches of Dathomir, the Darksaber, Loth cats, and probably a dozen other things I could name (even Grogu/Baby Yoda, who you know, in your heart of hearts, just plain sucks), the company is not trusting viewers can enjoy new stories told in this universe without having their hands held.