Star Wars Outlaws Trailer: Be Kay, Do Crime

It's difficult to get any insight into the gameplay from a fully pre-rendered cinematic trailer, but the synopsis suggests that "Star Wars Outlaws" will have an "Skyrim" approach to open world gameplay: a linear collection of main storyline missions that you can freely ignore in favor of doing hours upon hours of side-quests. That would make it more open-world than, say, "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," which allowed free exploration of various planets to search for collectibles and pursue 100% completion, but didn't offer much outside the main mission beyond amassing a collection of ugly ponchos.

"Outlaws" also looks to set itself apart from existing "Star Wars" games by shifting the focus away from the war between the Rebels and the Empire. In the voiceover, Kay says that while the Empire is everywhere, "the world here belongs to the syndicates" — indicating that the game is set in the untamed planets of the Outer Rim. The galactic crime syndicates have primarily been explored in the "Star Wars" TV shows, with both the Pyke Syndicate and the Hutt Clan recently causing trouble in "The Book of Boba Fett." The glimpse of some poor soul frozen in carbonite and the bounty hunters searching for Kay are also reminiscent of "The Mandalorian" season 1.

It's possible, therefore, that we could get some cameos here; perhaps Kay could find herself fleeing from a younger Din Djarin or Fennec Shand. Failing that, at least there's an adorable little creature and a big robot friend to hang out with.

"Star Wars Outlaws" is set to launch on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2024.