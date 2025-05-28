A Star Wars Video Game Is Having An Unexpected Comeback Years After Its Original Release

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Something strange is happening in a galaxy far, far away. It relates to the video game "Star Wars Battlefront II," which was released by EA in 2017. The title served as a sequel to the 2015 "Battlefront" reboot, which was the first big new game from the Disney era of "Star Wars" after the LucasArts video game studio was shut down. So, why are we talking about a game that came out more than seven years ago and hasn't gotten an update since 2020? Well, because it's seemingly more popular than ever.

In recent weeks, somewhat inexplicably (at least on the surface), "Battlefront II" has absolutely surged in its active player count, shattering records on Steam. It has also broken the active player count multiple times, climbing close to 19,000. Mind you, the record up until very recently was closer to 10,000. So, this is highly unusual. While player counts aren't readily available on PlayStation or Xbox platforms, there appears to be a surge on consoles as well.

Anyone playing #StarWarsBattlefront2? I need buddies... Since the game is BACK! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/X03DzpmGOL — NHKar ㅎㅎ (@NHKar_be) May 28, 2025

"Battlefront II" was a bit of a mixed bag upon release. The first "Battlefront" was pretty much "'Call of Duty' but make it 'Star Wars'" and hardly resembled the classic "Star Wars: Battlefront" games from the early 2000s. The follow-up was seen as an improvement in terms of overall gameplay, though, especially since it added a single-player campaign. That campaign focused on a new character in the form of the commander of the Imperial Inferno Squad, who uncovers a First Order conspiracy leading up to the events of "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi." "Battlefront II" even featured a pretty important speech from Palpatine.

The game was also met with some controversy upon arrival. EA originally had a "pay to play" loot box system that was not met with kindness from players. This was partially blamed for the softer-than-expected sales in the early going. EA eventually reversed course though and the game enjoyed a relatively healthy life until, on April 28, 2020, it was announced that no more fresh content would be added.