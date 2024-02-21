Somehow, The Best Star Wars Games Ever Have Returned

Today brings good news for "Star Wars" fans as two of the greatest video games in the history of the franchise are coming back in a big way. Announced during the recent Nintendo Direct, next month will see the release of the "Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection." In celebration of the original game's 20th anniversary this year, both 2004's "Star Wars: Battlefront" and 2005's "Star Wars: Battlefront II" are coming back to a console (or PC) near you. But these aren't just simple re-releases, nor do they have anything to do with the 2015 revamp of the series and its 2017 sequel. These are the original games with fully restored online multiplayer and brand-new in-game content. Check out the trailer above for a taste.

Much to discuss here. First up, the new collection features restored online play for up to 64 players. If I may? F*** yeah. These games have been playable on Xbox, Steam, and several other consoles for some time, but online play has been sorely missing. The online play now expands to Hero Assault mode as well, which is now playable on all ground maps. The new collection includes all previously released bonus content for both titles. But wait! Arguably the most exciting part is the new content, which is as follows:

"Star Wars: Battlefront"

Includes Bonus Map: Jabba's Palace

"Star Wars: Battlefront II"

Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena

Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress and Kit Fisto

Yes, as if this couldn't get any better, a couple of prequel-era heroes are coming to the party in the form of Jedi Kit Fisto and "The Clone Wars" favorite Asajj Ventress. Since the games haven't been fully remastered, we get to see these two characters in all of their early 2000s, PlayStation 2/OG Xbox glory. What a lovely day.