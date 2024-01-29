Why The Clone Wars Changed Asajj Ventress' Story From The Star Wars Comics

The 2008 cartoon series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" is now a heralded piece of the "Star Wars" legacy, filling in plenty of gaps in the "Star Wars" prequel film trilogy. It also finally told the story of the eponymous conflict — which was first namedropped all the way back in the original 1977 "Star Wars." "The Clone Wars" was a story that had been speculated on for more than 40 years. What if I told you, though, that the story had already been recounted by 2008?

In between the theatrical releases of "Attack of the Clones" (in 2002) and "Revenge of the Sith" (in 2005), Lucasfilm launched "The Clone Wars Multimedia Project." This was a collection of tie-in media telling the story between the films of a galaxy at war.

The essentials of the project include:

"Star Wars: Clone Wars," an animated series directed by Genndy Tartakovsky of "Samurai Jack" fame.

Issues #49-83 of the "Star Wars: Republic" comic series, written by John Ostrander.

"Shatterpoint," a novel by Matt Stover (who went on to write the novelization of "Revenge of the Sith") about Jedi Master Mace Windu.

"Yoda: Dark Rendezvous" by Sean Stewart. Yoda meets his former apprentice, the Sith Lord/Separatist leader Count Dooku, and attempts to negotiate an end to the war/pull Dooku back to the light.

"Labyrinth of Evil" by James Luceno. A prequel of sorts to "Revenge of the Sith" (one in which the Jedi nearly track down Darth Sidious), the novel overlaps (and in some ways contradicts) the final episodes of Tartakovsky's "Clone Wars."

One of the most famous additions that the multimedia project makes to "Star Wars" is Asajj Ventress, the Dark Jedi and Dooku's personal assassin. She was even incorporated into the 2008 "Clone Wars" series — but with many differences.