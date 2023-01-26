Star Wars Rebels Co-Executive Producer Henry Gilroy Talks Working With George Lucas, Rancor Poop, Disney Notes And More [Exclusive Interview]

When it came to studio notes, "The Clone Wars" was as ideal a scenario as an animator could dream of, with George Lucas fighting to protect the staff from studio executives, no matter their department. As Gilroy tells it, Lucas assured them from the very beginning that they'd be making the cartoon the way they want, and if they have to cut anything for air, they'd just have the uncut version on the DVDs.

"Nobody's going to say no to George Lucas," Gilroy said. " It's awesome. He's like your plus-99 shield, any barbs just bounce off." Even marketing and licensing, which are a huge part of the "Star Wars" franchise, could not touch the animators. Early in Gilroy's time on the show, someone at licensing asked the staff if they could add something on a shot to justify the toys. "George basically called and said, 'Never contact them again.' So he forbid the toy people from ever contacting Dave and I, and his explanation to us was, 'You guys make great stories, let them make the toys after.'"

And yet, while the studio wasn't a big concern, they still had George Lucas himself giving notes, which is arguably way scarier. As Gilroy tells it, Lucas was very adamant about repeating himself (we do know he hated repeating himself so much he almost added hip-hop to "The Clone Wars"). So, when one of the scenes early on in the show was to be set at a Hutt palace, Gilroy had some ideas for the interior. "I put a Rancor, another Rancor monster, in the basement," the animator explained. "I'm like, 'Well, everybody, every Hutt has a monster in their basement.'" Lucas immediately called out that they had already done the Rancor in the basement, then threw his own funny suggestion.

"'I want to put below the Rancor, the Rancor has a grid, a screen, and then below it there are other creatures down there that eat the rancor poop.' And I'm like, 'What?' And he is like, 'Yeah.' And he says, 'We're going to call those Gilroys.' And I'm like, 'Oh, thanks George. Thanks a lot. Great.' So lucky, they never made that into a toy."

Lucas was very much against doing the same thing twice, even if, as Gilroy confesses, part of the fun of working on "Star Wars" is recreating the things you loved as a kid. Gilroy then named "The Force Awakens" and "Rise of Skywalker," and said "If I'd pitched those stories to George, he would've fired me. He would've just said, 'You're fired. I already did those.'"