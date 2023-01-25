Batman: The Animated Series Writer Henry Gilroy On Dark Knight Violence, Donald Duck Arguments, G.I. Joe Woes & More [Exclusive Interview]

Even if the show was still aimed at kids, the fact that it was animated helped it get away with some of the darker and more violent material. As Gilroy told us, executives tend to read the script and imagine a fight scene in live-action, which of course looks way worse, rather than in animation where the extra layer of separation from reality helps suspend your disbelief.

Take for instance Gilroy's "Nothing to Fear" episode, where Batman throws a thug from a zeppelin, which should probably result in his death — except he somehow falls onto a tree, which breaks his fall. "You see a character get smashed into a wall, or the Batarang sticks in their hand, you don't see blood," the animator said. "It's not quite the same thing as if you see that in real life, in live-action. We always counted on that."

Still, as many liberties as "Batman: The Animated Series" had, it still had some limitations. The show famously had nine big taboos they couldn't show: guns, drugs, breaking glass, alcohol, smoking, nudity, child endangerment, religion, and strangulation. The network was mostly worried about acts that children could replicate, with a big one being crashing through glass windows — something Batman does on the regular.

There's an image that gets shared every so often portraying all the things the show wasn't allowed to do. This was inspired by the number of notes given to the crew in the beginning, which prompted Gilroy to start making a list of all the things they weren't allowed to do. "Bruce heard I was doing it, he did the drawing" which crammed every big taboo into a single image.

As you'll recall, the show still had plenty of guns and scenes of Batman crashing through windows, but only after several arguments. When it came to the windows, the network wasn't okay with glass, but other things were totally fine, like brick walls. "Batman will hit a guy with such force, his face will go through a brick wall," Gilroy told us. "They'll go, 'That's fine, that's okay.' You can't really replicate that. It's like, 'Oh my gosh, that's brain damage because he put his face through a brick wall.'" It doesn't matter that it's obvious brain damage, what matters is that it's not replicable behavior.

As for the guns, "Batman: The Animated Series" had plenty of them, from the thugs, to the cops, to the supervillains. According to Gilroy, it was a constant negotiation, and part of how the show got around to portraying guns was to avoid realistic-looking ones. Joker would have a spear gun, or a gun with a fist on it, or Tommy Guns. "My most recent projects that I've done over the last few years, I've made a conscious decision not to use actual firearms in them," Gilroy said. "I'll use energy swords, or some kind of laser, or plasma beam weapons. We have so much gun violence, and it's become this weird disease on our culture, I'm avoiding it."