Magic: The Gathering Series Adds Brandon Routh, Loses The Russo Brothers

In the lore of Magic: The Gathering, which has amassed billions of players since it launched as a trading card game in 1993, Gideon is described as a hieromancer, a group of "white mages that use their protective power to enforce order or suppress the abilities of others. The most notable of their number pay allegiance to the Order of Heliud." If that sounds like gibberish to you, welcome to the club — despite this franchise's impressive numbers, I've never played a single game or read any of the books or comics that comprise its mythology.

Gideon is also a Planeswalker, one of the most powerful beings in the entire multiverse. That's important, since this new show was previously reported to be "an all new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are Magic's unique magic-wielding heroes and villains as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold."

As much as Routh does his "aw shucks" routine in that video announcing his involvement, he has a point about why he was cast in this role: he has built something of a reputation for being the square-jawed Boy Scout-type of hero over the past several years, and this sounds like an opportunity for him to put a spin on that type of persona, but in the realm of fantasy.