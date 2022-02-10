George Lucas Tried To Infuse Star Wars With Hip-Hop In The Clone Wars [Exclusive]

It's kind of lovely that space dad wants to keep up with the times, whether or not it worked. It didn't, as we know from what we actually saw in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Kiner did give it a shot though. He continued:

I had to figure out what he was all about. I saw that he wanted to experiment. I actually did one version of that cue that was pretty straight ahead hip-hop and didn't work at all. And then another version that had some of the electronic elements and some of the beats, but also had the orchestra in there and even had a little bit of the John Williams sound. But more of a hybrid kind of thing than the John Williams sound.

Look, fans get mad no matter what you do, but in the end, it's nicer to see experiments and know that someone who has been in the industry for a very long time isn't just resting on his laurels, saying, it worked last time, so let's do it again.

So I brought both of those different versions of that scene. I gave it to the editor. I brought it up to Skywalker Ranch when I met with George and 12, 14 people in the room. Everyone is telling me, "No, we can't do it." Everybody shuts up as soon as George comes into the room. It's on me to have to tell him this, right? I'm the one. And so, we played the hip-hop thing for him and he's bopping his head and he goes to me after it's over, and he goes, "Well, what do you think?" I hadn't thought of these words, but they just came to me. I'm like, "Man, I think it makes 'Star Wars' like 'Power Rangers.'" He is like, "Whoa."

It's good to try things out, but of course, no one wants "Star Wars: The Power Ranger Saga." It's a good thing someone was there to reroute things.