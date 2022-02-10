Peacemaker Composer Kevin Kiner On Hair Metal, Rock 'N' Roll Scores, And George Lucas [Interview]

For the butterflies, how sci-fi did you want the score to go?

It's all on a case by case basis. As the score goes along, it was really not a sci-fi sound that the butterfly has, it was more horror. What James kept mentioning was there are some horrific things that our team gets involved with, and they really don't know what's going on with the butterflies either. With the strings or brass or whoever plays random notes, sometimes that can be pretty squeaky high. I think that is more coming from the horror genre than it is from the sci-fi genre.

When you get to the end, how big did you want the orchestra to go? Without spoiling anything, how'd you approach the finale?

They gave us a full orchestra and it did get very big. It's just natural the way the scenes played out that it became much more of a film score and the orchestra had a more prominent place than say it did in episode 2. Having said that, we still have our foundation in the "Peacemaker" theme, and that theme plays well with the French horns and the violins and the trombones and all the brass and things like that.

There are moments when members of our team have to really step up their game and we use the "Peacemaker" theme and just maybe bits of it throughout the score and that. Also, we still have the heavy hair metal groove going on sometimes. Not all the way through every cue, but it'll come in. There's a cue in the finale where it starts very orchestral, starts kind of heroic. And then all of a sudden, these slamming arena drums come in with a bunch of metal guitar and then the French horn takes on the melody. So in terms of the frequency spectrum, we're pretty much using everything there is.

Since you weren't too familiar with hair metal, did you do a lot of research?

Yes. I mean, Clint really, really has an encyclopedic knowledge very similar to James Gunn. With the band Hanoi Rocks, they were saying, "Oh yeah, they were an influence on everything that came after it." These emails that were going back and forth between Clint and James, I was cracking up, because I don't know anything about that band.

Say, if it's John Williams, who I've had to try to sound like him in all of the "Star Wars" stuff over the years, sometimes it's better studying the guys he's studied than it is studying him. You don't want to be a mini me of whatever that is. In the same way that the hair metal guys were obviously influenced by Zeppelin and Sabbath, which were my influences. It's just natural to take that a step further. Once you start using the amps and the guitars and stuff that the hair metal guys use, and then you hear some of the licks they use, sure, you can borrow from that. Really, it's an evolution of rocking out, man.

So did this job give you an appreciation for hair metal?

It did. Yes. Absolutely. For instance, Hanoi Rocks. I'm friends with Fred Coury, who's the drummer for Cinderella. He actually played drums on episode 2. Fred and I go to this composer dinner once a month, and we just became friends. I really didn't know why he was at the composer dinner and it turns out he's composing now for Dean Devlin and other people. Now, I'm listening to Cinderella because I knew nothing about Cinderella and then it became a big deal on "Peacemaker," and I'm like, "Yeah, I think I know one of those guys." And then Fred, he was really happy. Hopefully, in season 2 we'll get to use him even more, because his drum sound is just freaking monstrous. I mean, it's unbelievable.

What are those composer dinners like?

Yeah, this one dinner that we have there's like Danny Lux, who does "Grey's Anatomy," Don Davis who did "The Matrix," and Bruce Miller who wrote the "Frasier" theme. I mean, runs the gamut, all these cats. Sometimes we'll geek out and talk about gear. I remember I was down the table and I was trying to remember what "The Rite of Spring" cord was. There's a thing that Stravinsky did in "The Rite of Spring" that's pretty famous and somebody yells down the table, "Hey Bruce, what's 'The Rite of Spring' cord?" Bruce Miller puts his hands down on the table, like he's playing it on piano. He goes, there it is, it's this. So, it's a little esoterically geeked out, I think, sometimes. Other times we just talk about life and politics and, well, not politics anymore. It's really refreshing, because we're locked up in our studios all day, man. It's a solitary life that we live as composers, so we tend to be pretty chatty.