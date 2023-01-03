The Bad Batch Showrunners Talk Live-Action Influences, Podracing, And More [Exclusive Interview]

There's a real struggle that we're seeing in the clones where they're starting to realize that maybe they're not the pure good guys that they once were in their own eyes. I'm curious how you handled that in this season, finding that tension there.

Corbett: I think with the Bad Batch, their reaction with the clones in the early season, it was more of, "They're the regs; we're the Bad Batch. We're different." And then when everything happened with the Empire, it was sort of the same but different for them. But then throughout season 2, once they learned the things in season 1 regarding their inhibitor chips and what the Empire has planned in phasing out the clones, the Batch, I think, become a little more personally involved in what that means for them and their identity.

The person leading that charge is very much Echo, because Echo sees the regs as more of his brothers. And we've had some friction between him and Hunter in season 1 about [the idea] that they should be doing more. And we do explore that in season 2 because that is very much who Echo is. He wants to help his brothers. So we're excited to talk about that.

I really enjoy the use of lighting in a lot of the scenes, especially in Coruscant, which almost looks like a live-action set. Can you talk about finding the look for the season?

Rau: Our team is so great and our director of lighting and photography effects, Joel Aron, is the best. He's so good. We talk a lot about how we can keep the style of "The Clone Wars" in season 1 of "Bad Batch," but how can we push things a little bit? So in Coruscant, there's a few subtle little things you might see where we've sprayed water down on the ground for a little bit of reflection when a car goes by, something like that.

In some of those episodes, we really look at a lot of noir lighting. We look at live-action references all the time, and that's our touchstone. It's fascinating. Behind the scenes, we have not only artists doing lighting concepts, but we also have so much reference that goes into every single episode. Sometimes in one shot, there's reference from five different films for that one shot. So we constantly talk about it and dig it up and try to keep our characters stylized. But the lighting has a sort of photo-real feel to it. When we get it right, it's really good.