6 Essential Star Wars: The Clone Wars Arcs Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Let's not beat around the bush: The "Star Wars" homework packet has grown gargantuan since Disney rebooted the canon. While fans of the old Expanded Universe mourned its relegation, there was an appeal for more casual fans. Finally, a universe that had become rather cumbersome to get into was getting a fresh start.

A decade later, though, we're back at the same problem, and there is no single bigger unit in the "Catch Up On 'Star Wars'" curriculum than the animated shows. Eight-episode Disney+ series are pretty easy to digest as they come, but the backlog of animated stories — which have become increasingly central to the overriding franchise lore since Dave Filoni's ascension at Lucasfilm — is often cited as a major roadblock to newer or more casual fans digging deeper into "Star Wars." And of the animated series, none is longer or more intimidating than "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

Across seven seasons and 133 episodes, "The Clone Wars" tells some of the strongest "Star Wars" stories outside of the core films. George Lucas was so involved in its creation that Disney selected the show as the only major work beyond his six films to transfer from the old canon to the new. And yet, it's not exactly an easy show to watch. The early seasons show their age visually, while the middle seasons are filled with lethargic arcs. The show often struggles to balance moralized, kid-friendly episodes and larger-scale storylines for all fans, which is why today, we're making things a bit simpler.

If you haven't watched "The Clone Wars," and you don't know where to start, worry not. We're going to run down five of the best and most important arcs, as well as some "bonus reading" for those who want to fill in more of the gaps.