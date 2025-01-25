How To Watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars In Order (Chronologically & By Release Date)

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" is one of the best things to happen to "Star Wars" since George Lucas tapped Irvin Kershner to direct "The Empire Strikes Back" and Lawrence Kasdan to write it. Coming off the success of the still visually stunning "Clone Wars" micro-series by maestro Genndy Tartakovsky, "The Clone Wars" took all the good ideas and concepts Lucas introduced in the prequel trilogy — yes, there are some great ideas here, even in "Attack of the Clones" — and gave them enough time to properly breathe and develop over time.

The result remains some of the best storytelling in all of "Star Wars." It's a show that gave us one of the best characters in "Star Wars" in the form of Ahsoka Tano, turned the faceless clone army into a group of dozens of fleshed-out and complex characters, and even expanded upon the politics of the Separatists and the titular conflict (in the process drawing parallels to the Iraq War, complete with a whole arc inspired by the Mujahedeen), all in the context of a series aimed at kids.

Many of the best things "The Clone Wars" ever did came about because Lucas, who was heavily involved in developing the show, threw ideas at its writers like bringing Maul back to life. In that case, the outcome was a fantastic character story arc that continued all the way through to "Star Wars Rebels."

Another element that made "The Clone Wars" unique was its anthology format, which was inspired by newsreels from World War II. Episodes would jump from one corner of the galaxy to another on a weekly basis, changing protagonists and, on certain occasions, even going back and forth in time. This can also make watching the cartoon a bit tricky due to its somewhat complicated timeline. So, whether you're looking to rewatch the acclaimed show or you want to experience it for the first time, this is your guide to the best watch order for "The Clone Wars."