Ahsoka's Age Throughout Star Wars History, Explained

In the first of three visions operating as flashbacks, we see Ahsoka in the Battle of Teth from the "Clone Wars" film, in which we first met young Ahsoka. At this time, the Togruta was but a youngling, not even earning her Jedi padawan rat tail braid yet, as she was literally only 14 years old. That's right, in our first introduction to Ahsoka, hero of the Clone Wars and fan favorite, she is barely a teenager, and yet, she is thrown into a bloody war where soldiers die left and right.

It should be noted that this new live-action retelling follows her episodes of the animated series "Tales of the Jedi," which show baby Ahsoka being kidnapped by Plo Koon and taken to the Jedi Temple on Coruscant to be indoctrinated into their cult when she was only three years old!

While the cartoons did a good job of portraying the horrors of war, such as the loss of life alongside innocence and morals, the character designs and the medium of animation itself failed to fully capture the fact that Ahsoka was a child soldier. Ahsoka is the "Star Wars" equivalent of a "Gundam" protagonist, a young teenager entrusted to commit war crimes and somehow trusted not to lose their damn minds in the process.

It doesn't help that Ahsoka's master, Anakin Skywalker — who is supposedly old and wise enough to take care of another living being — is only 19 years of age at this point. No child that young should be experiencing what Anakin did, let alone being given command of an entire army. No wonder he is a reckless maverick! The fact that we see him thrive in combat and act happier than he ever was in the movies should have been a rather huge red flag!