Can You Watch Ahsoka Without Seeing Star Wars Rebels Or The Clone Wars?

One of the most highly-anticipated "Star Wars" shows in the Disney+ era is about to premiere, and chances are fans fall into one of two categories. There are those who've been anxiously awaiting the epic sequel to the final season of the animated series, checking in on Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and the rest of the "Star Wars: Rebels" characters years after we last saw them. And then there are the more casual fans who'll be watching "Ahsoka" with absolutely zero frame of reference for who several of the supporting characters — and even the main character, at that — actually are.

So goes the fickle nature of crossing the (digital) streams these days on major blockbusters, as Lucasfilm follows in the footsteps of Marvel's #ItsAllConnected branding campaign to officially unite the two divergent branches from the main "Star Wars" tree: Animation and live-action. Although this arguably began with bringing "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels" character Saw Gerrera into "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (played by Forest Whitaker) and continued with various other appearances by rogues such as Cad Bane in "The Book of Boba Fett," "Ahsoka" marks the most extreme example yet of Dave Filoni's grand plan to bring all corners of the vast "Star Wars" universe together. With well over a decade of lore to deal with and hundreds of episodes preceding it, the stakes couldn't be higher for "Ahsoka" — not just for its characters, but for the future of the franchise's interconnectedness.

Which brings us to the matter at hand: Can viewers skip "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels" and still understand "Ahsoka"? While we highly recommend our /Film recap summing up most of those events, the answer is undoubtedly no — despite what those in charge have said. Here's why.