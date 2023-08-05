Ahsoka Crew Say The Animated Star Wars Series Aren't Mandatory Viewing

The world of "Star Wars" animation has always been kind of separate from the live-action one; from Genndy Tartakovsky's "Star Wars: Clone Wars" offering a more mythology-focused take on the Jedi, making them demi-gods of Ancient Greek myth rather than monk warriors, to Dave Filoni's work on "The Clone Wars" convincing George Lucas to be hands-on with "Star Wars" animation and (along with "Star Wars Rebels") introducing a lot of lore in the form of fantastical concepts like the Ghosts of Mortis and the mystical World Between Worlds.

But that has changed in recent years, with filmmakers such as Rian Johnson and Jon Favreau referencing or outright bringing animated characters and elements over into their live-action "Star Wars" projects. Indeed, the most important "Star Wars" titles to be at least aware of right now are all animated, in no small part due to the importance of the character Ahsoka Tano to the franchise at large. For the past 15 years, audiences have seen Ahsoka go through countless ordeals and missions, many of them involving other major players in the "Star Wars" galaxy.

Now, Ahsoka is finally getting her own TV show, a "Mandalorian" spinoff that continues the stories from "Clone Wars" and "Rebels." Titled "Ahsoka" and overseen by Filoni as head writer, the series will include most of the main characters from "Rebels" (including its most popular villain), but now in live-action and with (mostly) different actors playing them.

The problem is, not everyone who will watch "Ahsoka" will be familiar with that 15 years of animated storytelling. "That's been the challenge of the series," Lucasfilm head of development Carrie Beck told Entertainment Weekly. "But Dave [Filoni] was very thoughtful about crafting the narrative in a way that could invite people in. The show tells them everything they need to know along the way."