The 15 Best Star Wars Video Games, Ranked

For about as long as there have been "Star Wars" movies, there have been video game adaptations of the franchise dating back to the Atari era. Since then, popular games have been a staple for the multimedia franchise, both adapting and expanding the iconic universe created by filmmaker George Lucas. Virtually every gaming platform has seen its own selection of "Star Wars" games, ranging from arcades and PCs to home and handheld consoles. These games span nearly every genre, from conventional action titles and vehicle simulators to strategy and role-playing games.

Simply put, there are a multitude of "Star Wars" games across the history of the franchise, many still available to play today. With decades of prominence in the gaming industry, everyone has their own favorite "Star Wars" game held with particular fondness. Though it's hard to narrow down, given the sheer breadth of the library, some games that just stand out above the rest.

Here are the 15 best "Star Wars" games ranked and prime for a revisit.