The 15 Best Star Wars Video Games, Ranked
For about as long as there have been "Star Wars" movies, there have been video game adaptations of the franchise dating back to the Atari era. Since then, popular games have been a staple for the multimedia franchise, both adapting and expanding the iconic universe created by filmmaker George Lucas. Virtually every gaming platform has seen its own selection of "Star Wars" games, ranging from arcades and PCs to home and handheld consoles. These games span nearly every genre, from conventional action titles and vehicle simulators to strategy and role-playing games.
Simply put, there are a multitude of "Star Wars" games across the history of the franchise, many still available to play today. With decades of prominence in the gaming industry, everyone has their own favorite "Star Wars" game held with particular fondness. Though it's hard to narrow down, given the sheer breadth of the library, some games that just stand out above the rest.
Here are the 15 best "Star Wars" games ranked and prime for a revisit.
15. Super Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Before all the changes George Lucas made with the Special Editions, the original "Star Wars" trilogy was adapted into a set of video games for Super Nintendo and Game Boy. Grouped under the "Super Star Wars" moniker, keeping with the SNES branding, this trilogy of games offered side-scrolling action from scenes throughout the movies. Taking advantage of the SNES' Mode 7 graphical capabilities, the games also featured vehicle sequences. Featuring a steep difficulty curve, the most accessible of the trilogy is "Super Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," retaining the intense action while slightly easing up on players.
From Luke Skywalker traveling to Jabba's Palace to a pitched space battle to destroy the second Death Star, the 1994 game puts a 16-bit twist on the movie. The game is still incredibly difficult compared to most modern games, but its password system and variety in playable characters makes it considerably less frustrating. "Return of the Jedi" has since been released on more modern platforms, introducing the game to new audiences. The culmination of the 16-bit adaptations, "Return of the Jedi" gives the original "Star Wars" trilogy the ending that it deserved with loving detail.
14. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
The centerpiece action scene in "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace" is a high-speed podracing sequence on Tatooine with Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) competing for his freedom. Creating the podracing scene was a long, collaborative process, with that level of work also proving key in the development of the 1999 game "Star Wars Episode I: Racer." Released for arcades, PC, Nintendo 64, and Game Boy Color, the game has a host of racers with their unique racing pods in competitions around the galaxy. Not only bringing in the racers from the prequel movie, the game also features familiar planets from the franchise not seen in the film.
With its fast-paced gameplay and deep dive into that galaxy far, far away, "Star Wars Episode I: Racer" is one of the best arcade games based on a movie. The home console versions maintain much of that visual fidelity, while going in deeper in how players can prepare for each race. The racing announcers from "The Phantom Menace" reprise their roles for the game, adding to that cinematic excitement surrounding the experience. Like a mash-up of "Star Wars" and "F-Zero," "Episode I: Racer" is an engaging racing game that expands upon one of the prequel's best scenes.
13. Star Wars: Empire at War
With its sweeping battle sequences, the "Star Wars" franchise was perfectly poised for a strategy game, which came to fruition with 2006's "Star Wars: Empire at War." A real-time strategy title, "Empire at War" is set between the prequel and original trilogies as the Galactic Empire fights the burgeoning Rebel Alliance. Combat can unfold in space or land battles as the two factions clash for control of the galaxy, taking and holding planets and systems. Battles can involve hero characters from the original trilogy, whose prodigious abilities can win or lose a skirmish. The game takes classic settings from across the franchise as it brings its epic conflict to life on the galactic stage.
The idea of mixing real-time strategy, like a "Total War" or "StarCraft" game, with "Star Wars" is a perfect match. The game is more accessible than many of its genre contemporaries, while boasting the familiar aesthetics from the franchise. Gameplay-wise, "Empire at War" doesn't reinvent the wheel, but also never tries to, instead transposing the action to the fan-favorite galaxy. A stirring expansion of what "Star Wars" games can be, "Empire at War" looks and handles fantastically.
12. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords
2003's "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" proved that "Star Wars" could effectively work as an RPG, leading to a sequel the following year. "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords" is set millennia before the prequels and five years after its predecessor. The Jedi are pushed to the brink of complete eradication by armies of Sith, with the protagonist from the first game having since gone missing. The player controls a new character, known as the Exile, who gradually rebuilds their connection to the Force as the battle between the Jedi and Sith escalates.
"KOTOR II" takes the foundation from the first game and builds upon it, with new Force powers and other features for a more expansive experience. The game also introduces the mechanics of lightsaber fighting styles, adding to the customization possibilities for players. The story feels like a broad retread of the original, complete with its own mystery surrounding the protagonist, and was slightly unfinished during its initial launch. Since then, the game has been remastered for modern platforms, where it gained the greater appreciation it deserved.
11. Star Wars: TIE Fighter
While 1993's "Star Wars: X-Wing" brought aerial action to PCs with immersive gameplay and tight controls, its 1994 sequel, "Star Wars: TIE Fighter" improved upon it in every way. Set between "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi," the game has players pilot Imperial starfighters against threats to Emperor Palpatine. All missions take place in space, as opposed to planetary skies, from small skirmishes to large scale battles between rival armadas. Expansions have the pilot working on behalf of Grand Admiral Thrawn as he contends with a contingent of traitors.
From its enhanced graphics to its more intuitive gameplay mechanics, "TIE Fighter" is one of the best flight action games released in the "Star Wars" franchise. The attention to detail is spectacular, but the real highlight is the breathlessly exciting spacefaring dogfights. The game has been remastered for modern platforms several times, keeping the timelessly engaging gameplay intact. A reminder that sometimes it's good to be bad, "TIE Fighter" is one of the best space combat games ever made.
10. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron
A game spawned from its own sub-series within the franchise, 1998's "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron" for PC and Nintendo 64 doubled down on the vehicular action. Largely set between "A New Hope" and "The Empire Strikes Back," the game has Luke Skywalker founding an elite fighter squadron for the Rebel Alliance. The player pilots a variety of fighters and bombers from the original trilogy in a line of missions against the Galactic Empire. The game also comes with a selection of bonus vehicles and missions, depicting other classic battles from the franchise.
"Rogue Squadron" was the most ambitiously realized flight action game in the franchise at the time of its release. With its set of playable spacecraft, each with their own distinctive handling and capabilities, and 3D environments to navigate, the game still provides an exhilarating experience decades later. The game received several sequels and even inspired a proposed film project that was to be directed by Patty Jenkins, but development has been stagnant for awhile. An immersive flight action simulator with tight mechanics and genuinely thrilling missions, "Rogue Squadron" puts players right in the cockpit of their favorite starfighters.
9. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
Given that some of the biggest fan-favorite characters in the franchise wield laser swords, "Star Wars" is perfectly suited for hack-and-slash games. The sequel to 1997's "Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Dark Forces II" downplayed the previous game's shooter gameplay to focus on lightsaber combat. Titled "Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast," the game featured returning protagonist Kyle Katarn reconnecting with the Force and resuming the path of the Jedi. This comes as remnants of the Empire led by the Dark Jedi Desann threaten the fragile peace maintained by the New Republic.
The mix of shooting and melee-based combat throughout "Jedi Outcast" feels seamless, with the lightsaber mechanics at their most fluidly controlled at that time. This refined combat carried over to the game's multiplayer mode, providing one of the best "Star Wars" multiplayer experiences ever. The story mode is similarly impressive, tying Kyle's journey with several familiar faces from the original movie trilogy. The high point of the "Star Wars Jedi Knight" series, "Jedi Outcast" is an all-around triumph.
8. Star Wars: Republic Commando
The "Star Wars" prequel trilogy revolved around the fabled Clone Wars, which saw the Jedi fighting alongside Clone Troopers against a vast army of Separatists. The 2005 game "Star Wars: Republic Commando" let players lead a small squad of Clone Troopers during the galaxy-spanning conflict. Unfolding in first-person shooter action, players can also command their squadmates as they control the elite Delta Squad on missions targeting Separatist strategic points. The game features a variety of weapons and a multiplayer mode letting players go head-to-head in various familiar environments.
In contrast to many of its counterparts, "Republic Commando" offers a tonally darker and grittier approach to "Star Wars." This fits in with the premise's black ops sensibilities, with Delta Squad often infiltrating high-value targets involving darkened and subterranean level navigation. The combat is excitingly delivered while the squad command mechanics complement the action in impressively tactical ways. Decades later, "Republic Commando" is an enormously underrated bit of "Star Wars" media worth rediscovering.
7. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
With hack-and-slash games decidedly back in vogue thanks to games like "Elden Ring," it was only a matter of time before "Star Wars" games revisited the genre. 2019's "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" introduced fugitive Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan), hiding out from Sith Inquisitors five years after "Revenge of the Sith." As Cal tries to stay one step ahead of the Empire and its bounty hunters, he learns of a holocron containing a list of Force-sensitive children in the galaxy. As Cal searches for a way to obtain the holocron, he battles numerous enemies, including the Inquisitors dedicated to purging the galaxy of Jedi.
Though not as difficult as its soulslike counterparts, "Fallen Order" definitely provides a challenge to even the most experienced genre players. Rewarding players as they progress is a compelling narrative and likable characters, adding a fresh perspective to the familiar galaxy. Much of this appeal comes from Monaghan's performance as Cal Kestis, who has become a fan-favorite character in his own right. Regarded as having one of the best "Star Wars" stories in any medium, "Fallen Order" reinvigorated the franchise in the gaming community.
6. Star Wars Battlefront II (2017)
"Star Wars" had thrived in the online shooter space since 2004's "Star Wars: Battlefront," with the title revived by Electronic Arts in 2015. The revival received a sequel in 2017, "Star Wars Battlefront II," featuring a story mode campaign connecting the events of "Return of the Jedi" to "The Force Awakens." Like previous "Battlefront" titles, the game featured large player populations divided into two factions and a variety of classes fighting for control of key points in familiar environments. Players can also occasionally play as fan-favorite icons from the franchise to help turn the tide of battle.
"Battlefront II" is a game that got significantly better and more refined as it received years of post-launch support beyond just adding new content. These improvements have helped facilitate an unexpected comeback years after its original release, with the title seeing a resurgence in active players. As it stands, the game provides one of the best online multiplayer experiences using the "Star Wars" license, packed with joyously chaotic action. Even more fun now than when it was at launch, "Star Wars Battlefront II" places players in the heart of their favorite epic battles.
5. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Four years after the release of the well-received "Fallen Order," the game received a direct sequel with 2023's "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor." Taking place five years after the events of the preceding game, "Survivor" has Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) continuing the fight against the Empire. Cal stumbles across a planet inaccessible to Imperial forces and decides to use it as a sanctuary of sorts from those fleeing Imperial oppression. However, Cal has to contend with a traitor within his ranks as he faces a mystery dating back to the galaxy's fabled High Republic era.
Overall, "Survivor" is a marked improvement on "Fallen Order," though still rough around the edges in some areas. The technical presentation has significantly upped its game, while the combat has an increased fluidity and emphasis on strategic timing. By tying into history predating the prequel trilogy, "Survivor" taps into the vast gold mine the High Republic era provides. A more refined and ambitious sequel that surpasses its predecessor, "Survivor" is a fantastic addition to the growing "Star Wars" game library.
4. Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader
The original "Rogue Squadron" was one of the best games in the entire Nintendo 64 library and set a new bar for "Star Wars" flying action titles. 2001's "Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader" completely blew it out of the skies when launched with the GameCube that holiday season. The game spans the entire original trilogy timeline as Luke Skywalker and Wedge Antilles lead an elite squadron of Rebel Alliance starfighter pilots against the Empire. Players can choose from a variety of classic starfighters while commanding the squadron on how to focus their activities mid-mission.
Over 20 years later, the technical presentation, including graphics and sound design, for "Rogue Leader" still holds up spectacularly. Easily one of the best-looking titles in the entire GameCube library, the game took everything that made the first "Rogue Squadron" so memorable and improved upon them in every way. Its sequel, 2003's "Rebel Strike" retained many of these qualities, though its clumsy on-foot sequences held it back from topping its predecessor. An absolute triumph and still the best vehicular action game in the entire franchise, "Rogue Leader" demands a modern re-release.
3. Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)
There's just something about getting to participate in the biggest sprawling battles in the "Star Wars" franchise and the "Battlefront" franchise has always understood that appeal. 2005's "Star Wars: Battlefront II" surpassed its 2004 predecessor by expanding the number of gameplay options, including additional maps and soldier classes. The game also features a more narrative-driven single-player campaign, following a Clone Trooper as they serve the Republic before becoming an Imperial Stormtrooper during the original trilogy. Players can also control heroes from throughout the franchise in a deathmatch at Mos Eisley, serving up plenty of chaotic fun.
"Battlefront II" completely refines the gameplay experience from the previous game, including more evasion mechanics and more intuitive vehicle controls. The ship-to-ship space battles marks "Battlefront" at its most ambitious, with players jumping from vehicular to on-foot combat on the fly. The online multiplayer mode, especially to the game's scope, was also significantly improved, offering a smoother overall experience. The template for all "Battlefront" games to follow, the 2005 version of "Battlefront II" still offers plenty of thrills.
2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Something that gets occasionally overlooked is that, at its core, "Star Wars" is largely meant to be family-friendly entertainment, with few exceptions to that rule. One take on the franchise that understands that axiom exceedingly well is whenever it's rendered within the familiar LEGO building blocks. This extends to its surprisingly long line of "LEGO Star Wars" video games, dating back to 2005. The best game in this series to date is 2022's "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," which adapts all nine movies in the main film franchise.
With a playable cast of hundreds of characters from across all three movie trilogies, "The Skywalker Saga" is a fun-filled adaptation. The most ambitious "LEGO Star Wars" title to date, the game lets players reenact the greatest "Star Wars" movie moments with a toyetic twist. From lightsaber duels to epic space battles, the game covers all the most memorable moments from the movies, with DLC expanding its scope even further. The ultimate game for "Star Wars" fans of any age, "The Skywalker Saga" is the definitive "LEGO Star Wars" title.
1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
On paper, 2003's "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" is a bold proposition to center an entire game around. Set thousands of years before the prequel trilogy, the game features no familiar faces, with only a handful of previously introduced planets. To top it all off, instead of the usual shooter, flight simulator, or hack-and-slash action, the game is a round-based role-playing experience. And yet, not only does "Knights of the Old Republic" work with all these considerations, it stands as one of the best video games ever made.
The game is set between a fierce war between the Jedi Order and Sith for the fate of the galaxy, with the Republic and Jedi on the losing side. Players control an amnesiac protagonist who is key to the entire conflict, solving the mystery of who they once were as the story progresses. This personal narrative within a sweeping war, along with intuitive gameplay mechanics, makes for an unlikely but perfect blend. A bold and effective reimagining of what "Star Wars" can be, "Knights of the Old Republic" expanded the franchise, both narratively and within the realm of video games.