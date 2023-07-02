9 Underrated Star Wars Media Worth Rediscovering
From the High Republic to the Dawn of the Jedi, all the way up to Rey Skywalker returning to a galaxy scarred by both the Imperials and the First Order, the "Star Wars" galaxy is getting larger by the day. For fans that have been here since the beginning, with a handful of tie-in comics and plenty of merchandise, it's nice that we finally have so much choice in which "Star Wars" stories we feel most connected to. On the other hand, that means it's easy to lose track of something special hiding deep in the mix.
That makes it a good time to highlight some "Star Wars" media that's gone relatively under the wire. Among our selections are great stories and fun characters for fans new and old to finally meet. Some of these suggestions were sandbagged by fans looking for something else from what they were given, others simply got lost in the crush of a galaxy that won't stop growing anytime soon. Some of it isn't canon anymore, but don't let that stop you — "Star Wars" keeps its Legends alive for good reason.
Star Wars Resistance
A lesser-known Dave Filoni project, the light-fare animated series "Star Wars Resistance" kicks off its first season just before the events of "The Force Awakens." Its second deals with some of the events of the later sequel trilogy movies; although, due to Abrams' seat-of-his-pants production, it turned out to be a difficult endeavor to tie this in as much as Filoni wanted. For fans looking for more Oscar Isaac — as one should — he's back as Poe Dameron as the story opens, guiding a new hotshot pilot with about as much good sense as himself into a role as a Republic spy on a remote installation. Affectionately, Kazuda Xiono is a twerp, and his hapless innocence is a refreshing opening to a story that gradually enters some dark places.
The same "fans" that hated "Star Wars Rebels" and anything else a little too kiddie fight hard to get you to believe this is a bad show. They're wrong, and Filoni's fight to make the sequels feel like part of "Star Wars" as a whole begins here. That alone makes this charmer worth a fan's time. Refueling base Colossus is also home to as many wild side characters as "The Mandalorian," and they're all ready to stand up for their freedom in the face of Captain Phasma and her sidekicks. Well, almost all of them ... and here, the classic rip-your-heart-out Filoni special begins.
Doctor Aphra
Writer Kieron Gillen brings new perspectives to life in his comics. Originally best known for being the guy to make Loki cool in comics (even earning a fan letter from Loki's MCU actor, Tom Hiddleston), Marvel then had him write some of the best Darth Vader comics to exist. With this new era came a refreshing backup crew, acting as foils to the Lord of the Sith. Vader ends up engaging the eccentric young Chelli Aphra, along with two murder droids — literally. Triple-Zero is disguised like a protocol droid, and BT looks like an astromech. Together, they kill anyone they can — while he's on the outs with the Emperor.
Aphra was such a hit with readers that she earned her own comic in 2016. A little amoral, not always loyal, but a joy to travel beside, "Doctor Aphra" sees her shenanigans continue to this day. Being a comic, it's easy to overlook what she brings to the galaxy. But her travels flesh out some intriguing old corners, from dangerous digs to crime dens and their opportunistic lords. Here's a great guide on how to get started on her journey, and we promise, you'll enjoy the trip.
Shadow of the Sith
It seemed like every time you went to the bookstore back in the 1990s, there were at least three new novels for sale about Jedi and the bounty hunters who hate them. Today, there's still a hefty amount of new reading material every few months. That can make the bookshelves feel overwhelming, and it may cause a fan to miss a crucial moment in figuring out the new lore. One great "Star Wars" book that's easy to miss is the sequel-era canon novel "Shadow of the Sith," by Adam Christopher.
The prose is workmanlike, even rough in a few places. But that's not what we're here for. This book is one guy's Alexandrian Knot-style triumph over the hot mess of lore tangled up in the sequels. From Max von Sydow's archaeologist character to what's up with the dead Sith everyone was strangely obsessed with in "The Rise of Skywalker," this book finally makes the details legible. It won't turn you into a fan of the movies, but if you want to find the bedrock that creators like Dave Filoni are going to use to make the new era fun again, this is where to start digging.
Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures
Want to get your kids into "Star Wars" between "Bluey" marathons? Lucasfilm has got your back. "Galaxy of Creatures" is a micro-series that pops up on Disney Junior at irregular intervals, along with a place on its official YouTube channel. A chunky-cute safari droid called SF-R3 takes kids on tours of the galaxy's cutest, strangest, and wildest fauna, all in five minutes or less.
SF-R3, or Aree, is a hapless little guy, even when he's doing something as simple as brushing a bantha. It makes sense, since he's clearly a heavily modified pit droid, and those guys never have it easy. But in between his troubles are some great deep lore cuts about how much those banthas mean to Tuskens, and how the cat-like Nexu are at threat from poachers. It's a nice, stressless way to encourage kids to care about real-life fauna, too. It's a teeny bit of "Star Wars," and it's not what anyone would call deep, but there's so much love and charm put into this series that it's not hard for an adult to fall in love with it either.
Star Wars: Squadrons
Nicked by critics for being slight, compared to its "Rogue Squadron" predecessors, "Star Wars: Squadrons" is still a lot of fun for gamers looking for a heady fix of high-speed space combat. With a switching viewpoint showcasing both sides of the Imperial vs. Rebel conflict, it's also a nice treat for "Star Wars Rebels" fans. While Hera Syndulla is set to be a part of "Ahsoka," "Squadrons" also highlights her in the Rebel fleet command role she deserves.
Lore fans will also find amusing throwaway lines about classic faves, and almost all of the NPCs are fun to talk to between sorties. The combat itself is slick and relatively easy to handle, even for flight game novices — no "Ace Combat" skill is required. Released a year after Cal Kestis' introduction in "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," and given a lot less plot than it deserved, it's easy to see how "Squadrons" has slipped under the wire since release. But it remains a good time for "Star Wars" fans looking for something to do between Disney+ series.
Star Wars: Republic Commando
Only two men are worthy vessels to hold the voice of the horde of clone troopers the galaxy has sacrificed over the years, and their names are Temuera Morrison and Dee Bradley Baker. Whether it's for a role as a clone, or for revisiting the original Fett family, Morrison has a voice that's instantly iconic. Baker's done a lot of heavy lifting for animated shows over the past decade, including five separate members of the eponymous crew in "The Bad Batch," so it's a treat when Morrison gets to wear the helmet. 2005's "Republic Commando" is a terrific tactical shooter that lets you feel like you're genuinely in charge of a capable clone squad, and part of the delight is Morrison's central voice role.
You are Sergeant Delta-38, "Boss," Delta Squad's leader, and Morrison speaks for you. As you play through several highlights of the Clone Wars, from Geonosis to Kashyyyk, you'll understand why clones don't see each other as dispensable. Delta Squad is a beloved piece of Legends lore, and "The Bad Batch" is slyly sneaking them back into canon. Meet them on Kamino, and find out for yourself why this grungy, old-school video game is still one of the best entries in the franchise.
From a Certain Point of View
Three collections, dozens of stories, and an all-new way to think about the events that made "Star Wars" a classic. Each edition of "From a Certain Point of View" encompasses one of the original trilogy movies. The "A New Hope" anthology brings "Kenobi" writer John Jackson Miller back to Tatooine to see Luke's search for Obi-Wan through a Tusken Raider's eyes. Kieron Gillen uses Doctor Aphra to make a stormtrooper empathize with the destruction of Alderaan. And Pablo Hidalgo himself shows how Tarkin and Orson Krennic's fates both hinge on a father's anger.
The "Empire Strikes Back" collection gives Wedge Antilles time to shine in a story by Jason Fry. Delilah S. Dawson, author of "Star Wars: Phasma," puts us inside a tauntaun's viewpoint as the Imperial siege of Hoth begins. Even Darth Sidious gets a little time for empathy in a story by Mike Chen, showing us an irritable old man, unfulfilled by the gifts of the dark side. All of these stories are framed as discoveries of The Whills, mysterious entities that comprise the conscious energy of the Force.
Star Wars Rebels
With all the buzz around "Ahsoka," it's brilliant news that "Star Wars Rebels" is finally getting the attention it deserves. But it's been a long road for this animated series, and fans are still mostly talking about it, rather than sitting and watching it. Hop aboard, guys. A slightly slow introduction to a young street rat named Ezra Bridger will snowball into a world of characters you can't help but care about, making the tragedies to come as poignant and as necessary as possible.
It's also the show that brings Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) back into canon. With Timothy Zahn not just possibly consulting on this new iteration of the Chiss mastermind, but releasing two new trilogies about the fan-favorite legend, it's an extra reward for sticking with a series that should have earned your love by that point. An arc that puts Ezra Bridger in Darth Maul's shadow has a payoff that "Star Wars" fans need to see, especially if they felt perturbed by the defeated version of Obi-Wan that "Kenobi" showed. Its finale, especially, will have you waiting for Ahsoka Tano's journey into unknown space.
Star Wars: Jedi Knight
The trailer for the video game "Star Wars Outlaws" has your hardcore friends screaming the name Kyle Katarn, and, while there's no firm evidence that's really him hiding behind the name Jaylen, they've got good reasons to hope. Kyle Katarn is as seminal to many Legends fans as Starkiller, Vader's secret apprentice, or Timothy Zahn's Mara Jade. Katarn is the star of "Jedi Knight," a series that started with "Dark Forces" in 1995, and which also made Moff Gideon's Dark Troopers the terrors they are.
Katarn begins the series as a fairly ordinary space mercenary, but things escalate fast in this galaxy, and it's not long before he's gotten himself tangled up in the Rebellion's efforts to stymie the Death Star project. Handling a bit like the older "Wolfenstein" games, the series uses its shooter-styled elements to slowly build your palette of abilities over time. Eventually, Kyle Katarn earns his ultimate mastery of the Force, and by then, he's become a teacher. The "Jedi Knight" games are old, and not as pretty as the new Respawn offerings, but their fun gameplay, Legends-era storyline, and likable charisma of Katarn keep them worthy of a "Star Wars" fan's time.