9 Underrated Star Wars Media Worth Rediscovering

From the High Republic to the Dawn of the Jedi, all the way up to Rey Skywalker returning to a galaxy scarred by both the Imperials and the First Order, the "Star Wars" galaxy is getting larger by the day. For fans that have been here since the beginning, with a handful of tie-in comics and plenty of merchandise, it's nice that we finally have so much choice in which "Star Wars" stories we feel most connected to. On the other hand, that means it's easy to lose track of something special hiding deep in the mix.

That makes it a good time to highlight some "Star Wars" media that's gone relatively under the wire. Among our selections are great stories and fun characters for fans new and old to finally meet. Some of these suggestions were sandbagged by fans looking for something else from what they were given, others simply got lost in the crush of a galaxy that won't stop growing anytime soon. Some of it isn't canon anymore, but don't let that stop you — "Star Wars" keeps its Legends alive for good reason.