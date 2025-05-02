10 Biggest Star Wars Changes George Lucas Made With The Special Editions

Once upon a time, "Star Wars" was king of the world. Since its beginning in 1977, George Lucas' astronomically successful trilogy — comprising "Star Wars," "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" — captivated audiences of all ages, earned millions at the box office and in merchandise sales, spawned countless knockoffs, and essentially paved the way for modern Hollywood, for better or worse. Without "Star Wars," Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), and the THX sound system do not exist, nor do LucasArts, Skywalker Sound, or Pixar Animation.

Advertisement

Yeah, "Star Wars" was a big deal.

So, it made sense that Lucas would continue to milk his franchise for all its worth. In 1997, 14 years following the release of "Return of the Jedi" and two years before "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," Lucas re-released the original trilogy in newly minted "Special Editions," featuring a plethora of changes, some controversial, some essential, designed to update the older pictures to the present-day aesthetic. In other words, more CGI.

At the time, audiences relished the chance to see Luke (Mark Hamill), Han (Harrison Ford), and Leia (Carrie Fisher) on the big screen once more, leading to box office gold. Still, the added digital effects, goofy humor, and additional dialogue caused outrage, prompting fans to create their own "De-Specialized Editions" without any of the additional scenes and effects. At any rate, Lucas' alterations left a lasting imprint on the franchise, and these are the 10 biggest changes to "Star Wars" in the Special Editions.

Advertisement