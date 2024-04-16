How Greedo's Original Actor Really Feels About Star Wars' Infamous Maclunkey Scene

The Greedo scene from George Lucas' 1977 film "Star Wars" remains steeped in controversy. /Film has written before about the many, many cuts of the Greedo scene throughout "Star Wars" history, and how baffling each subsequent change has been. In the original 1977 cut of "Star Wars," the affable Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is approached by a mugwump-like alien named Greedo (Paul Blake) in a seedy bar. Greedo is there to collect on a debt, holds a weapon on Han, and will likely kill him right at the table where he is sitting. Han, seeing the danger, plays it cool. He reaches under the table, surreptitiously unholsters his blaster, and kills the unsuspecting Greedo before the alien can get a shot off. The bar is so sleazy, no one seems to really care about the murder.

In 1997, Lucas released a polished re-edit of "Star Wars" touted as the "Special Edition." The 1997 cut added a new wrinkle. Rather than having Han preemptively kill Greedo, Lucas added a "blast" special effect coming from Greedo's gun, indicating that Greedo got a shot off before Han fired his weapon. It was a baffling change.

There were third and fourth cuts of the scene as well, detailed below. Lucas has famously maintained a weird, obsessive need to over-tinker with the Greedo scene, correcting something that no one else can see. The most recent edit came in 2019 when "Star Wars" debuted on Disney+, when Lucas bafflingly added a sound effect that had Greedo screaming a word that sounded like "Maclunkey." It, too, was a mystifying change.

The website Fantha Tracks interviewed actor Paul Blake in 2020 to get his take on the constant changes to the Greedo scene, and he was just as perplexed as any "Star Wars" fan.