George Lucas Just Couldn't Stop Changing Han Solo And Greedo's Face-Off In Star Wars: A New Hope

George Lucas' sci-fi epic "Star Wars" was released in 1977. It became a hit of some renown. A decade later, it was — anecdotally — one of the most commonly owned VHS cassettes in the homes of my peers. It was seemingly the most re-watched film in history. Indeed, the film's massive cult began assigning importance to elements of the movie that were mere background details during filming. Unnamed extras were not only named by the cult's expanded universe lore but were given entire backstories.

In the late 1990s, George Lucas elected to remaster and recut "Star Wars" and release it in theaters with all-new special effects and a few visual tweaks he felt he wasn't able to accomplish using 1977 technology. The 1997 "Star Wars: The Special Edition" was met with much enthusiasm, as perhaps just as much chagrin. Since fans had memorized the movie, each tiny change was noticed, and some changes ... well, they made no logical sense. It was at this point in history that the controversial "Han shot first" meme began to proliferate through the then-nascent internet. Frustratingly, the Special Edition changes have become the most available, standard cut of the film. It's been 26 years since the "Han shot first" controversy, but it remains as baffling today as it did 26 years ago.

Even more baffling, there are now multiple cuts of the "Han shot first" scene, with each change more baffling than the last. For those unfamiliar with the controversy ... well, firstly, congratulations for avoiding it ... but I shall attempt to succinctly elucidate below.