Mark Hamill Was 'Horrified' With Empire Strikes Back's Wampa Scene

Listen, I've been a "Star Wars" nerd since before I could make permanent memories. I was born between "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi," and watched the original trilogy on repeat thanks to cable and cutting-edge VHS technology at such a young age that they've always just been a part of my consciousness.

There are a ton of upsides to watching those movies so young. The awe of the galaxy on display and the thrill of adventure are never more exciting than when you're a wide-eyed kid basking in the glow of a late-night TV set or a giant movie screen. But there are some downsides, too.

Like, for instance, when you're 3 or 4 years old and you watch "The Empire Strikes Back" for the first time, a giant damn snow monster jumpscares you in the first five minutes, smacks down our beloved hero, and strangles his sweet Taun-Taun. That kind of thing can traumatize a small child like yours truly.

My point is, Wampas get no sympathy from me. How dare they try to eat Luke Skywalker, mess up his pretty little face, and scare the crap out of tiny child Vespe in the process?

You know who doesn't share my irrational Wampa prejudice, though? Surprisingly, it's Mark Hamill.