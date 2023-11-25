Star Wars' Wampa Costume Was As Nightmarish To Build As It Was To Wear

The scene was difficult to manage in the days before CGI was commonly used. "It's very difficult to give the illusion and suggest more than you see, which is what we're trying to do," director Irvin Kershner explained in Rinzler's book. He added that they were going to try it after lunch that day on set and people didn't know if they'd be able to pull it off:

"We have a confrontation between a tiny Artoo and a giant ice creature, who's about 11 feet tall, and it's proving difficult. We're going to have one attempt. We've got four cameras on it, including VistaVision — and if we don't get it the first time, it will be disastrous."

It was. The physics were too difficult for creature actor Des Webb inside the suit. Special visual effects tech Brian Johnson explained, "The major problem was the snow creature being nine or 10 feet tall. The operative's arms are only half the length of the snow creature's, so, in effect, he's trying to propel force from the elbows; he couldn't actually push the wall himself. In the end, we pulled the bottom of the wall out, but you're just at the mercy of how the wall breaks up."

Poor Webb had been in that suit for three hours and was "suffering from stomach cramps." The scene, which involved a "bazooka hit fx," was fortunately delayed and, as we know from the finished film, didn't make it in. Still, with the amount of love this film has produced over the years, let's all take a moment to appreciate the efforts of the people who made it all happen.

