Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Is Firmly Against Kanan Appearing In Live-Action Star Wars

"Star Wars Rebels" is one of the best things to happen to the "Star Wars" universe. Where "The Clone Wars" had a sprawling story with plenty of characters and an unfocused story that instead gave audiences different plotlines, "Rebels" gives you a classic "Star Wars" adventure.

The show focuses on the Ghost Crew, a small ragtag crew of misfits making their way through the galaxy before eventually getting involved in the birth of the Rebel Alliance. Like any classic "Star Wars" story, there are a couple of Jedi in the team — Kanan and Ezra — and they are two of the best Jedi characters in the franchise. Their relationship is familiar but fresh, with Kanan not being a traditional teacher because he never finished his own Jedi training. This means Kana understands Ezra's flaws and his anxieties better than anyone, and has little prior knowledge that can help him explain difficult things to his apprentice.

Their story is crucial to the show, and the larger "Star Wars" franchise. Ezra has one of the darkest stories we've seen for a Jedi outside of Anakin's fall, while Kanan's heroic sacrifice continues to impact "Star Wars" stories like Ahsoka.

But where most of the Ghost Crew has made their way to live-action in either "The Mandalorian" or "Ahsoka," there is one character we will not see — at least if their voice actor has anything to say about it. Speaking with Comicbook.com, Freddie Prinze Jr. talked about being done with Kanan's story: