John Boyega's Finn May Return To Star Wars - Here's Why That's Shocking

A certain character may be making his return to a galaxy far, far away. Or, at the very least, the door is open for the first time in a long time. The character in question is Finn, played by John Boyega in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. Making his debut in 2015's "The Force Awakens" as a Stormtrooper named FN-2817, Finn was a huge part of the initial phase of the Disney era of the franchise. Tom Cruise was actually indirectly responsible for Boyega's casting. However, things went sour between the actor and Disney, but it appears that things have changed.

Appearing at Megacon in Orlando, the actor was asked about potentially reprising his role as Finn, as has happened several times at cons in the years since "The Rise of Skywalker" came out in 2019. One audience member at his panel reportedly shouted, "Get Dave [Filoni] on the phone." Boyega then replied, "I actually have, actually" (via ScreenRant).

Kathleen Kennedy recently stepped down as President of Lucasfilm. Lucasfilm now has new leadership guiding the "Star Wars" franchise. The aforementioned Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind "The Clone Wars" and former Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer, now serves as the head of creative for the entire company, co-heading the studio alongside Lynwen Brennan, the former President and General Manager of Lucasfilm Business. She's handling the executive side of things.

Without diving too far into speculation territory, did Kennedy's stepping down have something to do with this apparent conversation between Filoni and Boyega? It marks a stunning turn of events as Boyega previously said he wouldn't return to "Star Wars." The actor said, "At this point I'm cool off it. I'm good off it" in 2022, adding, "I feel like '[Episode] VII' to '[Episode] IX' was good for me."