Star Wars: Starfighter Won't Feature Any Legacy Characters (And That's A Good Thing)

What if they made a good "Star Wars" movie again? That's a slight oversimplification of the filmmaking process, I know, but the point stands anyway. Over six years removed from the disastrous "The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019, Lucasfilm is finally gearing up for its long-overdue return to the big screen with "The Mandalorian and Grogu." The spin-off movie could charitably be described as a "safe" choice, however, given its dependence on an established Disney+ brand. The real test of this next era of the space opera series comes with next year's "Starfighter," director Shawn Levy's entrance to this galaxy far, far away.

For the first time since outgoing president Kathleen Kennedy took over the property in 2012, a "Star Wars" movie will have to sink or swim on its own merits — without relying on its connections to George Lucas' original trilogy. That's a daunting prospect, even for a production starring Ryan Gosling and with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" calling the shots. But where the recent sequel trilogy and (relatively) standalone movies like "Rogue One" had the benefit of established franchise characters to draw audiences in, the creative team behind "Starfighter" is embracing a new challenge ... and emphasizing that things will be different, this time around.

In an interview with Screen Rant, "Starfighter" writer Jonathan Tropper clarified something that had already been assumed about the new film. While promoting the Prime Video film "The Wrecking Crew," Tropper addressed the question on all our minds. In short, don't expect Deus Ex Force Ghost Luke Skywalker to pop in and save the day: