Shawn Levy's Starfighter Cast Finally Has Us Excited About Star Wars Again

Do you remember the days when "Star Wars" movies used to be good? Not "Star Wars" in general — the movies. "Andor" season 2 has barely stopped tugging our heartstrings with its grounded rebel stories, the well-received "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" video game was released in 2023, and Marvel is dropping sweet (and often Darth Vader-themed) comics all the time. "Star Wars" as a franchise is doing just fine. The movies, on the other hand, could use a win.

It's been close to a decade since the franchise rolled out a truly worthwhile big-screen effort — either "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (2016) or "The Last Jedi" (2017), depending on your opinion — and more than five years since it released any movies at all. (2019's "The Rise of Skywalker" is the most recent.) That's a long dry spell for a franchise that announced its existence with arguably the greatest sci-fi movie trilogy of all time — but fortunately, it might finally be nearing its end, thanks to Shawn Levy's ("Stranger Things," "Deadpool & Wolverine") upcoming "Star Wars: Starfighter." (Technically, Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is coming to theaters first, but that seems to be more of the same from the Mando corner of the universe, which, frankly, is not all that exciting.)

Lucasfilm just introduced the movie's full central cast, which is a surefire sign that this movie intends to be A Serious Thing: Apart from the already announced "Drive" and "Barbie" star Ryan Gosling (who's a draw in and of himself), "Starfighter" has acquired the talents of young Flynn Gray ("Baltimore"), Matt Smith ("Doctor Who"; "Caught Stealing"), Mia Goth (Ti West's "X" film series), Aaron Pierre ("Rebel Ridge"), Simon Bird ("The Inbetweeners"), Jamael Westman ("Good Grief"), Daniel Ings ("The Crown"), and six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams ("Arrival").

That's a lot of talented people. Combined with Levy's proven filmmaking skills and a script from Jonathan Tropper of "Warrior" and "Banshee" fame, "Star Wars: Starfighter" is already looking like a "Star Wars" movie unlike anything we've seen before, and potentially a good one at that. Yes, everyone, it's finally OK to get excited about a new "Star Wars" film.