John Boyega Called Out His Star Wars Sequels Over Their Biggest Mistakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Boyega has revealed what he would have done had he been in control of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy.

Boyega, who played Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance-hero Finn in "The Force Awakens," "The Last Jedi," and "The Rise of Skywalker," has voiced his misgivings with Disney's handling of the trilogy in the past. Now, he's revealed how he would have altered the story in a galaxy, far, far away.

"If I was a producer on Star Wars from the beginning, you would have had a whole completely different thing," Boyega said in response to a fan question at Florida Supercon (via Popverse). First and foremost, he wouldn't have killed off Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. Here's what he had to say about it:

"It would be mad. First of all, we're not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We're not doing that. The first thing we're going to do is fulfill their story, fulfill their legacy. We're going to make a good moment of handing on the baton."

"The Last Jedi" sparked fierce debate and controversy amongst the fandom when it hit theaters in 2017. Much of that had to do with the characterization of Mark Hamill's Luke, who was largely isolated on Ahch-To. Harrison Ford's Han Solo died in the third act of "Force Awakens," meaning he never got to reunite on screen with Luke. Boyega would have approached the legacy characters differently, it seems.

Speaking further, Boyega seemed to address the "Mary Sue" accusations against Daisy Ridley's Rey. Certain fans believed she was overpowered and picked up her Jedi powers too quickly. While Boyega didn't name her directly, he suggested that newer characters shouldn't be so powerful from the jump.