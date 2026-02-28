Star Wars: The Original Plans For John Boyega's Finn Explained

The "Star Wars" sequel trilogy remains a source of unending conversation. While both "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker" were met with divisive reactions, director J.J. Abrams' "The Force Awakens" kicked things off with a bang in 2015, delivering a true generational pop culture moment. Much of that had to do with the successful introduction of new characters, not just leaning on Han, Luke, and Leia.

Daisy Ridley's Rey led the new cast alongside Adam Driver's villainous Kylo Ren. Then there was John Boyega's Finn, aka FN-2187, a Stormtrooper within the First Order who defects and joins the Resistance.

Finn's arc in "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker" diverged greatly, both from what was actually planned originally and what Boyega anticipated when he signed on for the trilogy. In a 2025 interview, Boyega revealed that he thought the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy had a different plan for Finn and Rey:

"I think I assumed he was Force-sensitive from 'The Force Awakens' script or at least by the time I got to the end of 'The Force Awakens' script. I thought they were planning dual Jedis. I actually thought that they would Obi-Wan and Darth Vader us a bit. That we would turn against each other or something along those lines."

"There was a couple takes where I just said it, '[shouts] I'm a Jedi.'" Boyega revealed at C2E2 in Chicago last year, explaining that there was a cut version of a "Star Wars" scene that would have confirmed Finn as a Jedi, seemingly in "The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019. "There was a couple, but it was good to tease it. I wanted to say it when they're going down into the quicksand."