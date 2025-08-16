John Boyega Thought The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Had A Different Plan For Finn And Rey

It is hard to believe that it has been 10 years since Disney and Lucasfilm's overwhelming marketing campaign rolled out for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Not only was the film the first in the franchise to hit theaters 10 years after the release of "Revenge of the Sith," but it was the long-awaited "Episode VII," chronologically picking up 30 years after "Return of the Jedi." Along with the nostalgia of seeing returning characters, Lucasfilm prominently promoted one of its new characters, Finn, wielding Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber. The marketing led many to believe that Finn was being set up to become a Jedi, but the film ultimately revealed that it was a misdirect, with Finn losing to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in their duel on Starkiller Base, only for Rey to wield the same lightsaber against him, emerging victorious.

While "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" is ultimately the story of Rey learning to accept her destiny as a Force-wielding Jedi, viewers still hoped that Finn would follow suit in the next two films despite the marketing twist. Unfortunately, while Finn was arguably a co-lead in the first film, his role was downgraded in "The Last Jedi," in which writer/director Rian Johnson placed him in perhaps the film's most disliked subplot and did not address the character's Force-sensitive status, which would be briefly touched on and confirmed in J.J. Abrams' "The Rise of Skywalker." Much like other fans, John Boyega expected that Abrams set Finn up with Force sensitivity from the get-go, planning a dual Jedi approach for him and Rey. Boyega reflected on his initial expectations during a panel at Fan Expo Boston (via Screen Rant):

"I think I assumed he was Force-sensitive from 'The Force Awakens' script or at least by the time I got to the end of 'The Force Awakens' script. I thought they were planning dual Jedis. I actually thought that they would Obi-Wan and Darth Vader us a bit. That we would turn against each other or something along those lines."

Fans and detractors of the "Star Wars" Sequel Trilogy do not see eye to eye on much, but one thing that seems to be universally agreed upon is that Finn deserved better. The story of a Force-sensitive Stormtrooper defecting to the Resistance and becoming a Jedi sounds exciting on paper, and it still stings knowing that Finn remains the poster child for wasted potential in a film franchise. Hearing Boyega's expectations regarding a potential dual Jedi story pitting both Finn and Rey against each other is quite intriguing and could have helped set the Sequel Trilogy apart from the previous six films. Just imagine "The Last Jedi" ending with Rey betraying Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and joining Kylo Ren, and at perhaps his lowest moment, Luke meets Finn, senses his Force potential, and agrees to train him in the hopes that he can bring Rey back to the light; an inverse to how Obi-Wan was not able to do so for Anakin.