John Boyega Thought The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Had A Different Plan For Finn And Rey
One of the biggest cautionary tales of the last decade regarding blockbuster filmmaking is the "Star Wars" Sequel Trilogy. Undoubtedly, the most polarizing franchise films of the 2010s, Episodes VII, VIII, and IX, remain a major point of contention for fans of George Lucas' galaxy far, far away. Many would agree that, as individual films, the sequels may have their standout moments, but do not work cohesively as a three-film story due to a lack of planning amongst the creatives involved.
Basically, the "Star Wars" Sequel Trilogy was a game of telephone with each entry, with J.J. Abrams setting up the foundation, only for Rian Johnson to answer back with "The Last Jedi" — arguably the most divisive blockbuster of the century so far. Although Johnson was originally set to pass the torch to Colin Trevorrow, the "Jurassic World" director dropped out due to creative differences, which led to Abrams' return with the complicated and frustrating "The Rise of Skywalker." Nearly six years after the Skywalker Saga concluded, few alumni from the Sequel Trilogy have been more candid with their thoughts on how it went down than Finn actor John Boyega, who has voiced his disappointment with his character's trajectory despite his promising set-up in "The Force Awakens." Boyega recently revealed what his initial expectations were regarding both his character and Rey (Daisy Ridley), and it is safe to say that if executed properly, it would have made for a compelling story.
John Boyega thought Finn and Rey would be like Obi-Wan and Anakin
It is hard to believe that it has been 10 years since Disney and Lucasfilm's overwhelming marketing campaign rolled out for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Not only was the film the first in the franchise to hit theaters 10 years after the release of "Revenge of the Sith," but it was the long-awaited "Episode VII," chronologically picking up 30 years after "Return of the Jedi." Along with the nostalgia of seeing returning characters, Lucasfilm prominently promoted one of its new characters, Finn, wielding Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber. The marketing led many to believe that Finn was being set up to become a Jedi, but the film ultimately revealed that it was a misdirect, with Finn losing to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in their duel on Starkiller Base, only for Rey to wield the same lightsaber against him, emerging victorious.
While "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" is ultimately the story of Rey learning to accept her destiny as a Force-wielding Jedi, viewers still hoped that Finn would follow suit in the next two films despite the marketing twist. Unfortunately, while Finn was arguably a co-lead in the first film, his role was downgraded in "The Last Jedi," in which writer/director Rian Johnson placed him in perhaps the film's most disliked subplot and did not address the character's Force-sensitive status, which would be briefly touched on and confirmed in J.J. Abrams' "The Rise of Skywalker." Much like other fans, John Boyega expected that Abrams set Finn up with Force sensitivity from the get-go, planning a dual Jedi approach for him and Rey. Boyega reflected on his initial expectations during a panel at Fan Expo Boston (via Screen Rant):
"I think I assumed he was Force-sensitive from 'The Force Awakens' script or at least by the time I got to the end of 'The Force Awakens' script. I thought they were planning dual Jedis. I actually thought that they would Obi-Wan and Darth Vader us a bit. That we would turn against each other or something along those lines."
Fans and detractors of the "Star Wars" Sequel Trilogy do not see eye to eye on much, but one thing that seems to be universally agreed upon is that Finn deserved better. The story of a Force-sensitive Stormtrooper defecting to the Resistance and becoming a Jedi sounds exciting on paper, and it still stings knowing that Finn remains the poster child for wasted potential in a film franchise. Hearing Boyega's expectations regarding a potential dual Jedi story pitting both Finn and Rey against each other is quite intriguing and could have helped set the Sequel Trilogy apart from the previous six films. Just imagine "The Last Jedi" ending with Rey betraying Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and joining Kylo Ren, and at perhaps his lowest moment, Luke meets Finn, senses his Force potential, and agrees to train him in the hopes that he can bring Rey back to the light; an inverse to how Obi-Wan was not able to do so for Anakin.
Films set after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker must do Finn justice
The "Star Wars" Sequel Trilogy ends on an unsatisfying note for many of its characters, including Finn. However, for all of his faults, J.J. Abrams did confirm that Finn is Force-sensitive, and if Lucasfilm were to bring him back for a new film, he could be given the chance to become a Jedi. Regarding the first official canon material set after "The Rise of Skywalker," an upcoming book titled "Star Wars: The Last Order" could help redeem the Sequel Trilogy. The book will follow Finn and Jannah (Naomi Ackie), embarking on a mission to bring a First Order officer responsible for kidnapping young prospects to become Stormtroopers to justice. This could serve as an opportunity to set Finn up in the next chapter of his story, which could potentially expand upon his journey with the Force.
John Boyega previously revealed that he had a productive conversation with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy after he expressed his disappointment over how "Star Wars" sidelined Finn and other non-white characters. Although it is unknown whether we will see him return in an upcoming film, here's hoping Finn is given a story that matches the potential that was set up 10 years ago. After all, he does look good with a lightsaber!