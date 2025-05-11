An Upcoming Star Wars Book Can Begin The Redemption Of The Sequel Trilogy Era

It is hard to believe that this December, it will be 10 years since the release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Looking back at over a decade of Disney's ownership of Lucasfilm, it is easy to forget that despite the wretched hive of scum and villainy that certain segments of the "Star Wars" can be, fewer films were more anticipated than the long-awaited sequel to "Return of the Jedi." Yes, much can be said about how the seventh film in the Skywalker Saga borrowed heavily from "A New Hope," but there is no denying that the J.J. Abrams-directed film set up an exciting foundation for Episodes VIII and IX. In particular, one of the film's most original characters was its deuteragonist Finn, a runaway Stormtrooper who was set up for potential greatness. He held his own with a Lightsaber despite no Force training, and his past life as an indoctrinated child soldier in the First Order could lead to one of the most ambitious and exciting stories of the Sequel Trilogy.

Alas, Finn's storyline in the next two "Star Wars" sequels failed to live up to his narrative potential and John Boyega's acting talents. In a film already notorious for being perhaps the most divisive franchise blockbuster of the century, Rian Johnson's "The Last Jedi" followed Finn's storyline with an underwhelming mission that lacked any of the momentum set up in "The Force Awakens." Sure, Finn's Stormtrooper background was addressed during his big mission with Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and DJ (Benicio del Toro), but besides a pretty standard duel with Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), the only compelling drama and development to be found within Finn's First Order roots in this sequel was in a scene where he exposes Phasma's cowardice to a group of troubled Stormtroopers, potentially teasing a broader Stormtrooper rebellion arc for the next film. Unfortunately, this scene that added depth to both Finn, Phasma, and the faceless Stormtroopers was deleted from the film.

Despite Finn's underwhelming arc in "The Last Jedi," the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy still had one more film to conclude his story satisfyingly. J.J. Abrams returned to helm "The Rise of Skywalker," which ultimately disappointed critics and audiences alike. Despite Abrams' efforts to reintroduce elements of Finn he set up in "The Force Awakens," including further exploring his Stormtrooper background and confirming his Force sensitivity, it was too little, too late. Sure, Finn meets Jannah, a fellow Stormtrooper who mutinied against the First Order, and the duo lead a mission during the film's climax, but the film fails to further explore this compelling dynamic in depth, leaving the inherently enthralling notion of a larger Stormtrooper rebellion unexplored.