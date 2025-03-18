Tom Cruise Was Indirectly Responsible For A Key Star Wars Casting Decision

There aren't too many actual overnight success stories in Hollywood. All of the ones that seem that way are usually built on the back of an invisible struggle that eventually culminates in a life-changing opportunity. Such was the case with John Boyega, who was handed the chance of a lifetime when he landed the role of Finn, aka FN-2187, in 2015's "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens." It turns out, he has Tom Cruise to thank for that. Sort of.

During a panel at Emerald City Comic Con 2025 (via Popverse), Boyega was discussing his role as Finn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. The actor explained that it was actually his turn in the 2011 cult sci-fi classic "Attack the Block" that ultimately landed him the role in director J.J. Abrams' revival of the beloved franchise. Not only that, it was Cruise who introduced Abrams to that movie in the first place:

"I'm thankful to Tom Cruise, who loved 'Attack the Block.' He was editing 'Mission: Impossible' at the time with J.J. Abrams. Tom told J.J., 'You've got to watch this kid in 'Attack the Block.” J.J. watched it, and one thing led to another, and four or five years later, I was in the movie."

Cruise and Abrams first worked together on 2006's "Mission: Impossible III," which served as the latter's feature directorial debut. Abrams has remained on board as a producer on the "Mission: Impossible" property ever since, meaning he and Cruise have been working together for a long time now. Not to mention, when a guy like Cruise recommends something, it's probably worth taking seriously. That's precisely what Abrams did, it seems.