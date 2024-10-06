Years Before Star Wars, John Boyega Made His Film Debut In A Sci-Fi Cult Classic
"Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" felt like the inception of a fresh adventure when the film first hit theaters, as it inched towards the promise to offer something new within a familiar mold. The film's narrative/thematic mirroring of "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" was a conscious retracing of the telltale hero's journey, where interconnected fates posed cyclical moral dilemmas, echoing past mistakes and forging renewed bonds. John Boyega's Finn brimmed with potential when the character was introduced as a stormtrooper on the verge of defection, followed by his gradual integration among the Resistance: a path that comes with the ultimate test of loyalty and character. Boyega makes Finn his own, imbuing the immensely likable character with endearing grit and charm, but the way Finn was treated throughout the trilogy — which unfortunately looped back to how Boyega was treated and made to feel while being part of the franchise — must be factored in whenever we talk about the legacy of these movies.
While "Star Wars" launched Boyega to stardom, the actor has since worked on a string of impressive films and belted out a solid, unforgettable debut performance in Joe Cornish's 2011 sci-fi film "Attack the Block." Boyega's penchant for grounded versatility became amply clear in his early projects like "Half of a Yellow Sun," which unravels like a poignant drama, and the electric "Imperial Dreams," where Boyega slips into the shoes of an anti-hero who commands our attention from start to finish. Moreover, his post-"Star Wars" trajectory has been immensely promising, from his career-defining turn in Abi Damaris Corbin's "Breaking," to his sleek, charming performance in the brilliant "They Cloned Tyrone."
Let us talk more about Boyega's debut film, which wears many faces: It's thrilling, has laugh-out-loud comedic moments, is not afraid to make audacious genre overlaps, and has always possessed the ingredients to emerge as a cult classic.
Attack the Block boasts thrills, heart, and humor
Minor spoilers for "Attack the Block" to follow.
One can expect something to go down on Guy Fawkes Night, but what happens when a meteorite unexpectedly falls from the sky and crashes next to you? This is the catalyst for the events in "Attack on the Block," which opens with a teen gang mugging a nurse, who is able to escape once the meteorite crashes into a car near her. This group, led by Moses (Boyega), is thusly forced to confront this otherworldly threat, especially after an alien dog-like creature's escape triggers a wild chain of events. Only Moses and his gang have the power to bring people together to fight this ongoing invasion and protect their home, leading to a genuinely zany, hilarious adventure that also comes with an ample amount of carnage and mayhem.
The most beautiful aspect of Cornish's film is how earnestly it wants us to have a good time and the commitment to this sentiment is reflected throughout, but never at the cost of thematic depth or interwoven commentary. While the social issues raised — including the truth about broken youths turning to extreme ends because they're terribly scared deep within — are never treated too seriously, the levity edges towards genuine optimism while mixing realism and fantasy.
What is a good alien invasion fantasy without human beings overcoming their perceived differences and divides to band together for a common cause? "Attack the Block" understands the importance of simulating this organically, where this kernel of hope blooms in witty and hyper-thrilling ways, as begrudging parties manage to arrive at an understanding, to the point of wanting to preserve each other's innate dignity. Of course, not everything feels so idealistic, as the film also polishes its scathing edge when Moses and his gang are treated with the same wariness as the aliens are, injecting a jarring reality check about racial prejudice and deliberate societal marginalization.
This balanced blend of realism and fantasy is the film's core appeal, brought into focus with incredible performances, including that of Boyega, whose Moses steers the premise with self-assured ease. So, if you haven't watched "Attack the Block" yet, now is the perfect time to do so, as "Attack the Block 2" is currently in the works, with Boyega expected to reprise his role as Moses.