Years Before Star Wars, John Boyega Made His Film Debut In A Sci-Fi Cult Classic

Minor spoilers for "Attack the Block" to follow.

One can expect something to go down on Guy Fawkes Night, but what happens when a meteorite unexpectedly falls from the sky and crashes next to you? This is the catalyst for the events in "Attack on the Block," which opens with a teen gang mugging a nurse, who is able to escape once the meteorite crashes into a car near her. This group, led by Moses (Boyega), is thusly forced to confront this otherworldly threat, especially after an alien dog-like creature's escape triggers a wild chain of events. Only Moses and his gang have the power to bring people together to fight this ongoing invasion and protect their home, leading to a genuinely zany, hilarious adventure that also comes with an ample amount of carnage and mayhem.

The most beautiful aspect of Cornish's film is how earnestly it wants us to have a good time and the commitment to this sentiment is reflected throughout, but never at the cost of thematic depth or interwoven commentary. While the social issues raised — including the truth about broken youths turning to extreme ends because they're terribly scared deep within — are never treated too seriously, the levity edges towards genuine optimism while mixing realism and fantasy.

What is a good alien invasion fantasy without human beings overcoming their perceived differences and divides to band together for a common cause? "Attack the Block" understands the importance of simulating this organically, where this kernel of hope blooms in witty and hyper-thrilling ways, as begrudging parties manage to arrive at an understanding, to the point of wanting to preserve each other's innate dignity. Of course, not everything feels so idealistic, as the film also polishes its scathing edge when Moses and his gang are treated with the same wariness as the aliens are, injecting a jarring reality check about racial prejudice and deliberate societal marginalization.

This balanced blend of realism and fantasy is the film's core appeal, brought into focus with incredible performances, including that of Boyega, whose Moses steers the premise with self-assured ease. So, if you haven't watched "Attack the Block" yet, now is the perfect time to do so, as "Attack the Block 2" is currently in the works, with Boyega expected to reprise his role as Moses.