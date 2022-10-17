John Boyega Reveals How Attack The Block 2 Picks Up Moses' Story

Back in 2011, director Joe Cornish and then-unknown actor John Boyega teamed up for an underseen little gem known as "Attack the Block," a genre mashup that brought an extraterrestrial invasion into a grimy, London-set thriller tackling impressively complicated topics like race, housing, the drug crisis, and more. Though little-seen at first, the cult classic continued to gain steam (and admirers) over the years until calls for a sequel reached a fever pitch. Those calls were answered early last year when it was officially announced that Boyega, now an international star thanks to his charismatic turn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, would return to reprise his role alongside Cornish, as well.

We've heard very little about the "Attack the Block" sequel since then, but the passion project clearly remains at the forefront of the actor's mind. Fresh off of his excellent supporting role in this year's "The Woman King," Boyega is now turning his attention to stepping back into the shoes of Moses, the character who was a terribly young (but unfortunately all-to-experienced) teen when last we saw him chopping up aliens with a samurai sword in "Attack the Block." By his own account, the sequel will look to take an equally as visceral look at social issues through a genre lens, one that may even be inspired by the rampant gentrification that has taken over London in the years since.