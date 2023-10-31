Attack The Block's Hallway Fight Is The Best Action Scene Ever

(Welcome to Best Action Scene Ever, a column dedicated to breaking down the best, most effective action sequences throughout the genre. In this edition, we cap off spooky season with the perfect meld between horror and action: the hallway fight in "Attack the Block.")

Do you feel that chill in the air? Halloween is once again upon us, providing the timeliest of reminders that the concepts of action and horror need not be mutually exclusive. Experienced viewers know full well that some of the best examples of either genre tend to share quite a few interests, whether it be James Cameron's "Aliens" taking a more militaristic approach than the claustrophobic, slasher-like original did or horror maestro John Carpenter staging a feature-length action sequence out of a classic horror premise in "Assault on Precinct 13," as we last covered in this column. As tempting as it was to focus on another one of those bona fide classics this time around, however, it just felt right to give some love to a low-budget action/horror movie — one that earned every bit of its cult classic status.

Writer/director Joe Cornish's alien-invasion flick "Attack the Block" struggled to make inroads with general audiences in 2011, riding a wave of positive hype out of the SXSW Film Festival (/Film included, proving we're always on the right side of history) to become one of the year's most overlooked pleasant surprises. Even though it would take another several years for the rest of the world to catch up, particularly regarding John Boyega's star-making turn as Moses, real ones knew right away that there was something special about the film's low-budget charms, area-specific slang, and absolutely gutting social commentary. Nowhere is that on display more than in one extended, two-part hallway sequence at the climax of the movie.