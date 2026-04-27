Disney's Most Controversial Star Wars Series Becomes Streaming Hit 2 Years After Cancellation

You know that saying about how you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain? When it comes to a galaxy far, far away, it's the opposite. Over 20 years after being scorned by "Star Wars" fans, George Lucas' prequel trilogy has gained new appreciation and even box office glory via the 2025 theatrical re-release of "Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." Now, two years after being axed, the controversial live-action TV series "Star Wars: The Acolyte" has, out of the blue, gained a fresh lease on life.

As reported by FlixPatrol, "The Acolyte" has cracked the top 10 on Disney+ stateside at the time of writing. But why? It's worth noting that the ongoing first season of the animated show "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" is currently ruling the streamer's charts. Meanwhile, "The Mandalorian" has returned to the service's top 10 in the U.S., no doubt due to folks either revisiting or catching up on the live-action "Star Wars" series ahead of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" arriving next month. So, it could merely be a case of "The Acolyte" benefitting from the sudden influx of interest in "Star Wars" media in general right now.

It probably helps that at least some of the people with "Star Wars" fever at the moment didn't tune in for the first and only season of the show when it premiered in 2024. Disney previously confirmed that "The Acolyte" was canceled after Season 1 because it cost a whole lot to make but didn't earn equally high viewership. Despite this, the Mouse House insisted it was "happy" with Season 1's performance on the whole, which really goes to show: In the world of streaming, if you ain't first, you're last (to quote a different cinematic adage).