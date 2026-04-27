Disney's Most Controversial Star Wars Series Becomes Streaming Hit 2 Years After Cancellation
You know that saying about how you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain? When it comes to a galaxy far, far away, it's the opposite. Over 20 years after being scorned by "Star Wars" fans, George Lucas' prequel trilogy has gained new appreciation and even box office glory via the 2025 theatrical re-release of "Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." Now, two years after being axed, the controversial live-action TV series "Star Wars: The Acolyte" has, out of the blue, gained a fresh lease on life.
As reported by FlixPatrol, "The Acolyte" has cracked the top 10 on Disney+ stateside at the time of writing. But why? It's worth noting that the ongoing first season of the animated show "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" is currently ruling the streamer's charts. Meanwhile, "The Mandalorian" has returned to the service's top 10 in the U.S., no doubt due to folks either revisiting or catching up on the live-action "Star Wars" series ahead of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" arriving next month. So, it could merely be a case of "The Acolyte" benefitting from the sudden influx of interest in "Star Wars" media in general right now.
It probably helps that at least some of the people with "Star Wars" fever at the moment didn't tune in for the first and only season of the show when it premiered in 2024. Disney previously confirmed that "The Acolyte" was canceled after Season 1 because it cost a whole lot to make but didn't earn equally high viewership. Despite this, the Mouse House insisted it was "happy" with Season 1's performance on the whole, which really goes to show: In the world of streaming, if you ain't first, you're last (to quote a different cinematic adage).
Even with its flaws, Star Wars: The Acolyte deserved better
Does a "Star Wars" murder mystery sound intriguing? How about one set in the High Republic era (a time when the Jedi maintained peace in the galaxy) roughly a century prior to the prequel trilogy? As created by Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll"), there's a lot to like about "The Acolyte," not least of all its setup. It also doesn't hurt that the series packs in some elaborate, wuxia-inspired lightsaber duels, all while taking a closer, harder look at the failings of the Jedi and how it led to their downfall.
This brings us to what's not great about this show. Like too many other streaming series, "The Acolyte" Season 1 feels, weirdly, both not long enough and like butter spread over too much bread. Certain episodes spin their wheels for no apparent reason, only for a dramatic twist or turn to swiftly pull you back in just as you're ready to bail. The most frustrating part? The season ends in an exciting place, having found its groove and laid the groundwork for a stronger second outing. That it will probably never get to realize that potential is one more reason why the present streaming landscape just plain sucks.
Likewise, you get the sense that Disney never gave "The Acolyte" an entirely fair shot, even with all the money it poured into the series. Had the studio simply plowed ahead with Season 2 despite Season 1's mixed reception (à la Prime Video's own polarizing, pricy prequel show, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"), maybe "The Acolyte" popping up in the top 10 on Disney+ at this juncture would have served as a promising harbinger for the series' return. Instead, it's a painful reminder of what could have been.