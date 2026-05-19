The Mandalorian And Grogu Review: Star Wars Has Never Felt Duller Or More Mundane

"Star Wars" is for everyone. I don't mean that in some hackneyed, empty-platitude sort of way — although the sentiment behind that phrase certainly rings true. No, I mean it literally. Every generation has a series of movies or shows in the galaxy far, far away to call their own. The original trilogy will always be the holy grail, and deservedly so. But the prequels have somehow pulled off a comeback for the ages in the eyes of a significant portion of fans ... even if my fellow Millennials are inexplicably misguided in this pursuit. And, like it or not, the divisive sequels are similarly destined for wholesale revisionism someday among the kids growing up with them; if not now, then at least the likes of "Rogue One" and "Andor" can placate the most strident Disney haters in the meantime.

But what if someone made a "Star Wars" movie that wasn't really for anyone in particular? Ultimately, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will go down in franchise history as the answer to that awkward little trivia question — an unfortunate (if not entirely unpredictable) outcome for anyone who's been following along. After all, the writing has been on the wall ever since the calamitous response to "The Rise of Skywalker" put an abrupt halt to Lucasfilm's post-Skywalker Saga plans nearly seven years ago. To gun-shy studio suits scared off by online discourse and merciless memes, the only way forward was apparently a safe, back-to-basics, and entirely inoffensive effort that couldn't possibly cause a stir.

Well, mission accomplished. In its desperate attempt to satisfy everyone, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" neglects to tell a meaningful tale worth anyone's time. Instead of the pulpy, thrill-a-minute adventure that was promised, "Star Wars" has never felt duller or more mundane. This ain't the way, folks.