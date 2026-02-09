The Mandalorian And Grogu Super Bowl Trailer Is The Worst Star Wars Spot We've Ever Seen

Mando and his pal Grogu are making the jump from the small screen to the big screen. Lucasfilm and Disney have released a brand new trailer for "The Mandalorian and Grogu" tied to the Super Bowl. Big game, big movie. This marks the first "Star Wars" movie to hit theaters since "The Rise of Skywalker" made $1 billion and left behind a complicated legacy nearly seven years ago. This time around, the franchise is turning to already-beloved characters in the hands that have proved to be steady within a galaxy far, far away. Check it out for yourself.

Jon Favreau, who has largely guided "The Mandalorian" on Disney+, is in the director's chair. Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin, aka Mando, with other familiar faces along for the ride as well. There are new ones too, with sci-fi legend Sigourney Weaver ("Alien") joining the "Star Wars" galaxy. It's the start of a new era.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" hits theaters on May 22, 2026.