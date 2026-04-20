Oscar Isaac Explains How Star Wars' Infamous 'Palpatine Returned' Line Came To Be

Film history is rich with unforgettable lines of dialogue, the kind you hear at a very young age before you see the actual movie they're from. Over the years, they tend to become pop cultural touchstones. "Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore." "Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." "You're gonna need a bigger boat." "We have taken a powerful psychotropic drug, and you are going to die." "I used to f*** guys like you in prison."

With few exceptions, it's hard to predict which lines are going to catch on with moviegoers, but it is stupidly easy to identify a snippet of dialogue that is either death on the page or too awkward to deliver. If you're a veteran writer, you know immediately when a line needs to be rephrased or cut altogether. And if you don't see it, rest assured the veteran talent around you, from actors to designers to crew members, know a bum utterance when they hear one. Yet, somehow, "Somehow Palpatine returned" made it to the final cut of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

The infamous line is spoken by Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron, and, after a pregnant pause, he spits it out with such supreme, rapid-fire distaste that John Moschitta Jr. would've been impressed. This scene is a risible disaster for a number of reasons (including the clumsy cut to deepfake Leia), which leaves you wondering how so many talented people could stand by and let it all unfold on camera. During a recent visit to Josh Horowitz's "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast, Isaac opened up about his day of dialogue infamy, and, wouldn't you know it, this shoehorned bit of dialogue was made possible by a rushed reshoot.