Why Disney Scrapped A Kylo Ren Star Wars Sequel Directed By An Oscar Winner

No matter which way you look at it, the "Star Wars" franchise has changed dramatically during the last 10 years, shifting from a series primarily based around cinematic events to a primarily streaming-only television venture. While Disney and Lucasfilm are putting "Star Wars" back into the cinema with the upcoming "Starfighter" and "The Mandalorian and Grogu," the former is still an unknown quantity, while the latter feels less like an event and more like a big-screen version of a small-screen show. Unfortunately, this is pretty much what we have to work with, seeing as how the franchise has gone through a shockingly large number of false starts and near-misses to end up at those two future features.

One of those near-misses has just been revealed thanks to Adam Driver's interview with AP News, and it's a doozy. According to the actor, who portrayed Kylo Ren née Ben Solo in the Sequel Trilogy, he and Lucasfilm had been working on a solo film entitled "The Hunt for Ben Solo," and the director they had lined up was none other than Academy Award Winner Steven Soderbergh. Rather than merely an idle pitch or kernel of an idea, it seems that Soderbergh and Driver not only had a completed script in hand but also the approval of Lucasfilm brass, including Kathleen Kennedy. However, when they brought the project to Disney CEO Bob Iger and co-chairman Alan Bergman, the executives turned down the idea outright for no better reason than "they didn't see how Ben Solo was alive," as Driver explained. This is, to put it mildly, a bizarrely pedantic reason to cancel what likely would've been a fascinating, possibly even great new "Star Wars" film, and is a pretty good indication of why the franchise, as it stands, feels so creatively stagnant.