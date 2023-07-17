Warwick Davis Understands Why Some Star Wars Fans Have A Problem With Ewoks
If you're a "Star Wars" fan, you likely fall into one of two camps; those who love Ewoks in "Return of the Jedi," and those who wish George Lucas had gone with the original idea to use Wookiees. If you somehow managed not to find yourself a part of this debate, here's the deal. The final battle on the moon of Endor with the little murder-y teddy bears was supposed to be a battle featuring Wookiees. Lucas told Rolling Stone (via Looper) about it back in 1983, saying that the plan was to have "a short Wookiee." He explained, "In the original film, the giant end battle was the crux of the whole movie: a sort of primitive society overcoming this huge technological society. In the early versions of the script, those primitives were Wookiees."
The main Ewok in the film was Wicket, played by Warwick Davis. Wicket meets Leia (Carrie Fisher) in the forest, and after they share what has always looked like a rice cake to me, he brings her back to the Ewoks, who become allies in the fight against the Empire. Davis is aware of the Wookiee versus Ewok debate and has been for a long time. In fact, he did an interview with TheForce.net right before the release of 1990's "The Phantom Menace," where he spoke about the topic and how he understands both sides of the argument.
'I love the Ewoks - let's face it, I am a bit biased'
In the interview, Davis was asked what he thought of both sides of the debate. He said:
"Well, I can see both sides. I love the Ewoks – let's face it, I am a bit biased, Ewoks are the reason my career as an actor is where it is today (no jokes please). However, I can also understand the argument of those who say that they're too cute and don't fit into the 'Star Wars' look.
"I personally like the early concept drawings for the Ewoks that were more primitive. When the costumes were designed, various changes had to be made to accommodate the actors, so a compromise was reached. Even if the look did not make it through to the finished film, George's concept of primitive creatures bringing down the technologically advanced Empire certainly did, and it works great."
That is a wonderfully diplomatic answer. At the risk of upsetting half the fandom, I'm going to weigh in here. Narratively it probably would have been better for the creatures to be Wookiees fighting with the Rebels on Kashyyyk, the Wookiee home planet. Fighting teddy bears are silly, and they look ridiculous ... and I love them very much. I was exactly the right age for the fighters to be adorable. There was still something feral about them — ever thought about where the dress they gave Leia came from? — and they were just on the creepy side of cute, meaning that there was still a sense of danger. Look, this is not a debate that has an answer. It's all very personal. That said, my vote is for you, Warwick, and Wicket eating his little rice cake.
"Star Wars: Episode VI — The Return of the Jedi" is streaming on Disney+.