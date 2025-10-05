15 Most Powerful Sith In Star Wars, Ranked

At its core, "Star Wars" is about the eternal struggle between the forces of good and the forces of evil. Characters are literally divided amongst the light and dark sides of the Force, and those who abide by the latter find themselves in the unique camp of the Sith. You typically know when someone follows the Sith because they have the prefix of "Darth" in their name, which simply means "Dark Lord."

Ultimately, the Sith desire absolute freedom to wield the Force however they see fit. They derive power from sheer anger, greed, and desire, and they often seek to subjugate the galaxy to their whims. There are plenty of powerful Sith throughout "Star Wars" lore, from the movies and TV shows to "Star Wars Legends" that have been de-canonized but still influence the mainline continuity occasionally.

With so many Sith out there, it might make one wonder: Who is the most powerful Sith? It can be tough to measure power through something as nebulous as the Force, but looking at sheer feats of strength and impressive abilities, it's safe to say these are the most powerful Sith in the galaxy.