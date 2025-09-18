10 Most Underrated Star Wars Lightsaber Duels, Ranked

Let's get this out of the way up top: "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" is not good. It's made even worse with it being the grand finale of the Skywalker Saga, yet fumbling the ball seemingly every step of the way. In his review for "Rise of Skywalker," /Film's own Chris Evangelista points out how the movie's "rushing through a convoluted storyline that's painfully clunky, chock-full of eye-rolling exposition that's bound to give you a headache." It's a shame to think of how much better the film could be, but one of the few bright spots is a pretty great duel between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Kylo Ren was easily a highlight of the sequel trilogy as a whole, and we know at this point how complex his relationship with Rey is. The two fought on the same side in "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" against Praetorian guards, where Kylo gave her a choice to join him or become his enemy. We see that strain laid out on the table here, which is made all the more emotional with Rey recently learning she's the granddaughter of Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Therefore, it's the duel of the grandchildren as she fights Darth Vader's grandson, who's been pulled away from the light side of the Force.

All of their anger and resentment toward each other bubbles to the surface as they trade blows while waves crash on the ruined Death Star they stand upon. It's an epic scene that's enough to make you forget about most everything else.