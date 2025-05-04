Tales Of The Underworld Reveals A Key Star Wars Book Scene We Never Thought We'd See

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld."

"Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld" is the latest entry in an animated anthology series composed of mini-episodes that more deeply explore the backgrounds of some of our favorite "Star Wars" characters. Sometimes, it bridges gaps, while at other times, it reveals secrets. The first season, "Tales of the Jedi," provided us with more insight into Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton). The second season, "Tales of the Empire," similarly gave us a closer look at Barris Offee (Meredith Salenger) and Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto).

Advertisement

In that same vein, "Tales of the Underworld" brings Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) and Cad Bane (Burton) into focus. Asajj is a curious character at the moment, as she has had a very interesting gap in her history that hasn't exactly been explained until now. The canonical 2015 novel "Star Wars: Dark Disciple," written by Christie Golden and based on unused scripts from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" due to the show's cancellation, concludes with Asajj's death near the end of that particular galactic conflict. Just last year, however, she showed up in "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" alive and well in the era of the Galactic Empire. How did she come back to life?

At the time, we weren't sure. Now, however, "Tales of the Underworld" has given us a clear answer — one that takes us back to the events of "Dark Disciple" in a surprising way.

Advertisement